Mumbai, January 12: Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Lava is reportedly preparing to expand its popular Blaze series with the upcoming launch of the Lava Blaze Duo 3. The company has recently shared several teasers on social media platforms, hinting at a new device that focuses on a dual-screen design. This new model is expected to be a significant upgrade over its predecessors, incorporating modern design elements and advanced software capabilities to compete in the highly active mid-range segment.

The smartphone is anticipated to carry forward the dual-display innovation seen in previous models like the Agni 3, featuring a secondary screen on the rear panel for enhanced utility. Beyond the hardware design, a major highlight of this launch is the expected inclusion of Vayu AI, Lava’s proprietary emotion-aware artificial intelligence assistant. This upgrade aims to provide users with a more personalised interface and generative AI tools, marking a shift towards smarter, software-driven experiences for the Indian brand. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked Before China Launch.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications and Features

According to reports and early retail listings, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, offering robust performance for daily tasks. The device will likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED panel on the back for notifications and widgets. For photography, it is tipped to sport a 50MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 16MP front-facing sensor for selfies.

Additional technical details suggest the phone will come equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, running on the Android 15 operating system. The handset is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. For durability, the Blaze Duo 3 is likely to feature an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The integration of Vayu AI will further allow users to manage system controls and open applications through voice commands, enhancing the overall functionality of the dual-display setup. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications Leaked.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price in India

While the official pricing is yet to be announced, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is expected to be positioned competitively in the budget-to-mid-range category. Following the pattern of previous Blaze models, the price in India is anticipated to remain accessible for consumers looking for premium features like AMOLED screens and AI tools at an affordable rate. More details regarding the exact launch date and official INR pricing are expected to be revealed by Lava in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

