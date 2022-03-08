New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): Agatsa, a healthcare technology company founded by an Electronics Engineer Duo Rahul Rastogi and Neha Rastogi, has won the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award in the 'Best Innovation in Diagnostics' category.

The company's flagship product Sanket Life is an IoT platform that consists of a portable and touch-based digital ECG machine that has been designed to make heart health screening easier and more affordable for everyone a smartphone app and a state-of-the-art cloud.

Also Read | Juwan Howard Resumes His Role as Michigan’s Basketball Coach After Serving a Five-game … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

The device is equivalent in medical accuracy to hospital-grade ECG machines and is 1/10th the size and cost. It can be carried in a pocket anywhere and can be operated by anyone with minimal or no training. The device was adjudged as the best in its category, beating competition from giants like Siemens Healthineers and mFine.

Agatsa has its own algorithm of not just capturing ECG and displaying, recording the ECG graph on a smartphone but it also has its AI algorithms to interpret that graph and give the first-level interpretation. It has its own state-of-the-art cloud to save all the reports for future reference.

Also Read | Android 12L OS Coming to Samsung, Lenovo & Microsoft Devices Later This Year.

Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) is an initiative Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security, and Telecommunication to recognize the talent who has the potential to grow as technology leaders; start-up founders; innovators; entrepreneurs; intra entrepreneurs who are transforming the lives of millions of Indians by their work.

The 12th AGBA is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Skill India' NIC (National Informatics Centre, office under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda, Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Sardar RP Singh felicitated the founder of Agatsa Rahul Rastogi and the entire Agatsa team for being recognized as the Winner under Innovative Diagnostic Solution.

Agatsa is currently working on integrating Sanket Life with advanced AI to provide advanced cardiac diagnostics and to aid medical professionals with a portable, digital tool equipped with the highest tech like AI and Blockchain. This will make it possible to detect heart disease at a very early stage and will help both the healthcare professionals and the patients to monitor and manage their hearts easily. Currently, Sanket Life is being sold on online eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and its own website. Agatsa is also rapidly scaling to B2B partnerships with Digital health companies who can integrate their device into their platforms and tying up with hospitals, diagnostic labs, and small clinics for its products and ECG review services.

When asked about the feeling after winning the coveted Graham Bell Awards Agatsa CEO, Rahul Rastogi said "We are thrilled to receive this award. This is like a noble prize for innovations in different areas which can also be commercialized and help people in general. This award is given after much grilling and validates all the hard work and years of research to develop a product like Sanket Life which is the FIRST in the world. We are happy that our product is not just adopted by the users and the patients but also by the doctors' PAN India. Not just it is adopted it is very much appreciated. Our best influencers have been our customers who are using the products.

Agatsa also appreciated government support in recognizing homegrown innovations which are Made in India, made for the world! There is no device in the world that is as Small as SanketLife and can take medical-grade 12-Lead ECG just by touching the pen-like device at different points. It is medically approved in cardiac institutes like Narayana Hrudayala and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research with an accuracy of 99 per cent. It is an ISO-13485 compliant organization with researching, designing and manufacturing its devices in India itself.

Aegis award is not the first prestigious award won by Agatsa. Agatsa has won many powerful awards like Anjani Mashelkar award for Inclusive innovation, Marico Innovation Award, Millenium Alliance, Frost & Sullivan Award, TiE BiRAC WiNER award awarded to women entrepreneur in biological research and awards 25Lacs INR to the best Women Entrepreneurs. Agatsa co-founder Neha Rastogi is also listed in a list of 20 most Audacious women in Forbes India.

Agatsa launched a useful multi-parameter device during the Covid which could monitor multi parameters - ECG monitor, Spo2, and Temperature with just a touch. There are many in the cost of one device people were getting four parameters. The complete technology is very frugal and affordable which scales down costs. Our products range begins from INR 2,500 with different options and comes with a one-year replacement warranty.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)