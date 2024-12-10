PRNewswire

Singapore, December 10: Ahead of the Holiday season, digital travel platform Agoda has released a new short film, 'Leo's Magical Travel Adventures', created entirely with generative AI (Gen AI). The film was created to celebrate global exploration, cultural diversity, and human connection, inspired by Agoda's purpose to bridge the world through travel. The second in a series of creative AI projects, Leo's Christmas Adventures is designed to inspire a new generation of tech talent.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results Today, December 9: Finn Balor Takes Down Gunther and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley Defeats Raquel Rodriguez, Drew McIntyre Attacks Sami Zayn and Other Monday Night Raw Results and Highlights.

A follow-on to Agoda's hugely popular book, 'Maya and the Secret World of Agoda', also created using Gen AI, the film tells the story of Maya's cousin Leo, who journeys through Guangzhou in China, Rotorua in New Zealand and the floating markets of Ayutthaya in Thailand before arriving at Udaipur in India.

At each stop he learns something about the local culture, taking in a traditional Lion Dance, learning about the Haka, sampling Guay Tiew Reua before landing amidst the colorful spectacle of the Holi Festival.

Also Read | Tesla, BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and Other Foreign and Domestic Automakers Fined USD 8.16 Million for Safety Violations by South Korea.

The animation was created completely by Gen AI tools including OpenAI's ChatGPT 4.0 and Midjourney v6.1, under the supervision of Agoda's marketing, legal, and translation teams.

"AI is rewriting the rules of creativity," says Matteo Frigerio, CMO at Agoda. "This AI project wants to inspire both kids and adults to dream big with travel, while celebrating Asia Pacific's incredible diversity and the joy of exploration."

Agoda is passionate about technology, managing 12 petabytes of data a month and running up to 1000 experiments at any time to drive efficiency and create a better experience for customers.

Frigerio adds, "At Agoda, our purpose is to bridge the world through travel. Travel helps people enjoy, learn, and experience the amazing world we share. Using cutting-edge AI tools to tell this story was as exciting as it was meaningful."

'Leo's Magical Travel Adventures' is now available to view at https://ago-da.co/LeoAI. There are editions available in the original AI-written English language, and subtitled in Thai, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Bahasa (Indonesia), and Korean.

About Agoda: Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. CONTACT: press@agoda.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)