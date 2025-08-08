NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 8: Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its latest Repeat Visitor Ranking, spotlighting the top city destinations in India and Asia that travelers just can't resist revisiting. Based on booking data from the first half of the year, the ranking reveals that the top destinations with the highest number of repeat visitors in India are New Delhi and NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and a surprise entry, Kochi, rounding out the top five.

These destinations prove that sometimes, a single trip just isn't enough. Travelers often find themselves drawn back to their favorite destinations, whether it's to explore more of what they missed the first time, revisit beloved spots, or simply soak in the familiar atmosphere. Agoda's data shows that many travelers even return to the same destination multiple times within the first six months of the year, underscoring the enduring appeal of these urban hubs.

New Delhi and NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bangalore stand out as strategic travel hubs, offering seamless connectivity to a range of nearby destinations. These cities naturally draw a high volume of work-related travel, which often extends into leisure, with travelers exploring nearby cultural, coastal, or hill destinations. From Delhi's proximity to Agra or the Himalayan foothills to Bangalore's reach to Coorg and Chikmagalur, each city serves as a gateway to a wider travel ecosystem that blends professional mobility with regional tourism.

Kochi's growing popularity among repeat travelers reflects a broader shift in travel preferences toward culturally immersive and slower-paced experiences. Once seen primarily as a gateway to Kerala's backwaters, Kochi has evolved into a destination in its own right, offering a unique blend of colonial-era architecture, contemporary art, and a multicultural legacy shaped by centuries of trade. Events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, walkable historic districts, and an emerging boutique hospitality scene create an enticing atmosphere that keeps travelers coming back.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda said, "Travelers are increasingly seeking deeper, more meaningful engagements with destinations, often returning to places that offer both familiarity and continued discovery. The rising interest in cities like Kochi and Chennai reflects a clear shift toward destinations that combine strong local character with enhanced connectivity and infrastructure. As travel patterns evolve, repeat visits highlight the lasting appeal of cities that balance cultural richness, accessibility, and a high quality of experience."

Topping Agoda's Repeat Visitor Ranking in Asia are Bangkok (Thailand), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Bali (Indonesia), and Osaka (Japan), each offering distinct experiences that keep travelers enthralled. The ranking also highlights other popular return destinations across Asia, including Taipei (Taiwan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Da Nang (Vietnam), Johor Bahru (Malaysia), and Hong Kong filling out the top ten. Each offers its own unique mix of attractions, from culinary delights to cultural experiences, ensuring there's always something new to explore.

For travelers looking to revisit their favorite destinations or discover new ones, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Visit the website at www.Agoda.com or download the mobile app for the best deals.

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)