NHSRCL Signs Agreement for the Construction of Sabarmati Rolling Stock Workshop and Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): National High-Speed Rail Corporation has signed an agreement with a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for the design and construction of Sabarmati Depot consisting of Workshop, Inspection Sheds, various buildings, Maintenance Facilities, and associated works in the state of Gujarat for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

The agreement ceremony was attended by Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director of NHSRCL Vijay Kumar, and officials from the Embassy of Japan, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Govt of Japan, JICC and JICA, a statement said.

The design of the facility is based on Shinkansen maintenance facilities at Sendai and Kanazawa in Japan.

Around 250 types of more than 800 numbers of specialised machinery required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock will be procured from Japan for this depot, including checking for vibrations, temperature, and noise which are critical for high-speed running and will ensure passenger comfort.

The depot will have all safety features to ensure safe and reliable maintenance of high-speed trainsets, the statement added.

To provide a safe and healthy work environment, the depot will have the latest architectural features like proper ventilation, noise and dust suppression, safety features, facility of rainwater harvesting, and natural lighting in addition to LED-based artificial lighting systems and provision to installation of solar panels on the roof of sheds and buildings in future.

The facility will be equipped with various modern systems like building management systems, IT and data network systems, fire detection and alarm system, access control system etc.

The Sabarmati workshop and depot will be an optimally designed facility including the buildings and sheds. The preparatory works for the construction of the facility are already in progress under another package. (ANI)

