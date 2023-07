PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 28: The poster of 8th edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival with the theme, ‘Literature and Human Development’ has been launched by Umashanker Yadav, Founder Director of the festival and Ravindra Mardia, author and founder president of ICAC Art Gallery and World Art Hub, Ahmedabad on 27th July 2023. The festival will be held on 24,25 and 26 November 2023 at Centre for Environment Education, Thaltej Tekra, Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Gangrape: Minor Girl, Missing Overnight, Brutally Gangraped by Two Men on Temple Premises in Satna.

The theme, after due deliberations, was decided by the team of experts led by Dr. SK Nanda, IAS (Retd.) to highlight and discuss the importance and role of literature in overall development of humans from the ancient times till present day. During the discussions, special emphasis will be given on how literature has been helping in shaping the young minds for becoming more creative, sensitive and responsible citizens.

Umashanker Yadav informed that in this season, to promote literature among younger generation, focused efforts are being made to have collaborations with schools, colleges, universities and literary communities. Young students are expected to participate in different roles like volunteering, managing the venue, anchoring and conducting the sessions during three days of literary celebrations. As a conscious effort to make the festival more inclusive, we always invite speakers from places, far and near; writers who write in regional languages are a special highlight as they promote the beauty and depth of literature written in various languages.

Also Read | Google Classroom Update: Tech Giant Rolling Out New Feature for Teachers to Disable Submissions After Due Date.

He also informed that since inception in 2016, AILF has travelled a long distance with continued successful events even during the most difficult times. Every edition has introduced fresh and innovative ideas along with the reputed speakers. This time again, around 100 speakers from all walks of life will be expressing their views on different subjects in over 25 sessions for a period of three days. Besides this, there will be many parallel activities and workshops to engage the literary enthusiasts in a meaningful way.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)