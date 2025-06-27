NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 27: As global uncertainties increasingly affect student plans to study overseas, including visa delays, shifting immigration policies, and rising costs, Ahmedabad University is emerging as a strong and credible alternative for those seeking a globally benchmarked education closer to home.

Ahmedabad University offers students the opportunity to learn from world-class faculty, many of whom hold doctoral degrees from some of the world's top universities such as Stanford University, the University of Cambridge, Yale University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Chicago, University College London (UCL), and the University of Pennsylvania. These scholars bring international academic training and research experience into classrooms designed for deep engagement and critical thinking.

Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, said, "At Ahmedabad University, we are reimagining the idea of a modern Indian university. We offer global standards of education while being deeply anchored in local relevance. Our faculty, curriculum, and student experience are designed to cultivate thoughtful, ethical, and intellectually ambitious individuals. In a time when families are re-evaluating the value and feasibility of overseas education, we offer a compelling and future-ready alternative right here in India."

The University's undergraduate journey begins with its distinctive Foundation Programme. This eighteen-week interdisciplinary core introduces all incoming students to complex, real-world challenges such as climate change, democracy, public health, and urban transformation. Designed to build the habits of citizenship and inquiry, the Foundation Programme sets the tone for a rigorous academic path.

Ahmedabad University allows undergraduate students the flexibility to design their own academic journeys. They can choose from a wide array of 26 majors across disciplines such as engineering, life sciences, economics, computer science, history, psychology, management, and entrepreneurship. Students are encouraged to explore widely while gaining deep disciplinary knowledge, enabling them to address challenges that span fields and sectors. The University has also pioneered The BxMx Programme, a dual degree pathway which allows students to earn a combined Bachelor's and Master's degree in five years.

At the graduate level, Ahmedabad University offers a strong portfolio of research-intensive and professionally oriented master's programmes. The MTech in Composites is India's first such programme and trains engineers in advanced materials for sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy. The University also offers an MTech in Microelectronics and Semiconductors, aligned with the country's ambitions in the semiconductor sector.

The MBA is designed as an interdisciplinary management degree with a strong focus on experiential learning and real-world problem solving. The MS in Quantitative Finance equips students with expertise in risk analytics, algorithmic trading, and financial modelling. The MS in Economics offers rigorous training in economic theory, quantitative methods, and data science, preparing students for careers in public policy, development, consulting, and academia. Ahmedabad University also offers India's only Master of Management Studies in Heritage Management, a unique programme for students and professionals aiming to work in cultural institutions, heritage conservation, and sustainable tourism.

Located on a green, 158-acre campus in the heart of the city, Ahmedabad University offers a vibrant and inclusive student life. Twenty two active student-led clubs provide opportunities to explore interests ranging from entrepreneurship and heritage to astronomy and fine arts. A strong focus on innovation and entrepreneurship is fostered through VentureStudio, the University's startup incubator established in 2011 in collaboration with the Stanford University's Centre for Design Research.

The campus's extensive cultural infrastructure and event calendar enrich the student experience. High-quality sporting facilities, including a multi-sport arena, tennis and basketball courts, and indoor spaces, support both recreational and competitive play. Food is also an essential part of life at the University, with diverse dining options including cafes and curated culinary experiences that reflect both local and global cuisines.

In 2025, Ahmedabad University was named Leadership and Management Team of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards Asia, the top honour among over 500 entries from 16 countries and territories. The judges praised the University's bold and imaginative transformation into a leading player in India's research and innovation landscape.

Admissions are currently open for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2025 intake. The University offers generous merit- and need-based scholarships to support a diverse cohort of students. Prospective applicants can learn more and apply here.

Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking.

The University has been

- Recognised by the Government of Gujarat as a Centre of Excellence.

- Accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

- Awarded Leadership and Management Team of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2025.

- Awarded a 5-star rating, the highest awarded in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) for 2021-22 and 2023-24, by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG), Department of Education, Government of Gujarat.

- Awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Award for Excellence 2024 for our University Centre.

- Awarded a 'Platinum Rating' by the Indian Green Building Council for sustainability and green practices.

- Recognised by the UGC under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, becoming one of the very few private research universities to have been awarded this recognition for select research universities.

- Recognised as a Highly Commended University for Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023.

- Awarded the AACSB's Innovations That Inspire Award 2023 for its Foundation Programme.

- Awarded Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council for achieving the Green Building Standards at our University Centre.

The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India's finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelors to doctoral levels in humanities and social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and management through its 13 Schools and Centres:

Amrut Mody School of Management | Bagchi School of Public Health | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | Ahmedabad Design Lab | Centre for Heritage Management | Centre for Inter-Asian Research | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | International Centre for Space and Cosmology | Sahyog: Centre for Promoting Health | The Climate Institute | VentureStudio

An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy.

