New Delhi [India], November 13: Ai+ Smartphone has partnered with Katha, a Delhi-based NGO, to mark World Kindness Day with a digital inclusion initiative aimed at expanding access to smartphones for students from under-resourced communities. The partnership is part of Ai+ Smartphone's ongoing Add A Plus movement, which celebrates small actions that make a difference.

Through the initiative, every "+" added by users on Ai+ Smartphone's social media posts will count toward a shared goal. Once the campaign reaches one million pluses, the brand will donate 50 smartphones to students identified by Katha who currently lack personal access to technology.

"India can't lead the digital century with most of its young people left offline. At Ai+ Smartphone, our mission is to close that gap," said Archi Gogoi, Marketing and Communications Lead, AI+ Smartphone. "Through Add A Plus, every '+' turns everyday participation into progress. This World Kindness Day, we're showing how small, collective gestures can deliver real impact."

Katha will oversee the selection of students based on parameters such as attendance, learning commitment, and verified need for personal digital access. After completion, both organizations will share updates on outcomes to ensure transparency.

Rajesh Soundararajan, Executive Director, Katha, said, "At Katha, we've spent 36 years proving that stories transform lives. These 50 Ai+ Smartphones will help our girl learners from underserved communities access the digital stories and learning tools that are reshaping education. It's a meaningful start toward ensuring no motivated child is left behind in the digital age."

While the first phase focuses on 50 students, Ai+ Smartphone plans to extend the initiative by partnering with more organizations and scaling donations across multiple cities over the coming year.

The initiative reflects Ai+ Smartphone's broader commitment to digital inclusion and responsible technology, transforming online engagement into tangible and accountable change.

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India to deliver reliable, high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, Ai+ combines clean design, long battery life, and trusted software performance at accessible price points.

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for the mobile-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

Founded in 1988 as a children's magazine for underserved communities, Katha works across the literacy-to-literature continuum to bring children living in poverty into reading and quality education. By linking grassroots schooling with urban resurgence, Katha has enabled over one million children to help themselves out of poverty.

