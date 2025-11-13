Did Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Admit Losing Rafale Jets During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind AI-Generated Video

Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Mumbai, November 13: Did Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit really admit to losing Rafale jets in May during Operation Sindoor? A video circulating on social media claims that during his address at the CAPSS-IMR Seminar, Dixit allegedly said, "Yes, we did lose our Rafale jets in May, but that's exactly where our strength lies, in learning fast." The clip also includes a remark about telling officers not to grieve over lost jets, calling the incident "the fire of education" and suggesting that India would become wiser with each loss.

The video was widely shared with captions implying that the Air Marshal was publicly acknowledging military failures. The video accompanying the post shows Dixit purportedly stating that India lost Rafale jets and describing it as part of the learning process, adding, "Yes, we did lose our Rafale jets in May, but that's exactly where our strength lies, in learning fast." The post has gone viral, raising concerns about the credibility of the content and its potential impact on public perception of the Indian Armed Forces. Did Officials Secretly Sneak EVMs Into Sasaram Counting Centre Ahead of Vote Counting for Bihar? Rohtas DM Udita Singh Fact Checks Claims, Says ‘Truck Carried Empty Boxes’.

PIB Fact Check: Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Did Not Admit Losing Rafale Jets

The viral content, however, is misleading. As per Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, the video is a deepfake. Air Marshal Dixit has not made any such statements, and the doctored video has been circulated by foreign propaganda handles to spread misinformation and undermine faith in the Indian Armed Forces. The original, unedited address at the CAPSS-IMR Seminar is publicly available and shows no reference to losing jets or making political comments. No DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits for Retired Govt Employees Under Finance Act 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

Viral Video of Air Marshal Dixit Claiming Loss of Rafale Jets is Fake, Says PIB

🚨 DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT! Several Pakistani propaganda handles are circulating a 'doctored video' falsely showing Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit making political remarks about losing Rafale jets. #PIBFactCheck ❌ Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has NOT made any such statement! The… pic.twitter.com/RTSOmS0LxL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 13, 2025

Users are urged to rely only on verified sources for updates and avoid forwarding AI-generated content designed to create distrust. In conclusion, the viral post claiming that Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit admitted to losing Rafale jets in May during Operation Sindoor is fake. The video has been AI-manipulated and does not reflect any real statement by the Air Marshal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video claims that Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit admitted losing Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor and described each loss as a “fire of education.” Conclusion : Fact-checking by PIB confirms the video is AI-generated and the Air Marshal never made such statements. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).