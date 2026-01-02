New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The year 2026 is likely to witness broadening of the investment landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), with smaller companies finding specialised niches to launch profitable AI ventures, according to a report by Ambit Wealth.

The report highlights that while AI is widely recognised as a powerful productivity-enhancing tool, many companies have struggled to effectively implement and monetise AI deployments so far.

It stated, "As smaller companies will find niches to launch profitable AI ventures".

The report noted that although several productivity-enhancing opportunities through AI have been identified, execution challenges have limited the benefits for many corporates.

This gap, it said, creates a meaningful opportunity for IT companies that can help clients successfully leverage AI to drive productivity gains. In this context, mid-sized and small technology companies could perform well, as they are more agile and better positioned to address niche requirements.

In contrast, it may take significantly more effort for larger companies to see a material impact, given their exposure to revenue cannibalisation and disruption of existing business models.

The report also pointed out that the current AI ecosystem is structurally different from earlier technology waves, such as the Internet era.

It noted that the so-called four horsemen of AI, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, already possess the platforms and infrastructure required to deliver AI-based applications directly to end users at a global scale.

This ability to deploy solutions immediately was largely absent during the early years of the Internet, the report said.

The report further highlighted that AI appears to be transformative across a wide range of sectors, including legal services, healthcare, finance, energy and logistics, among others.

This broad applicability allows innovators to achieve faster time-to-revenue, which in turn supports the potential for higher productivity, improved margins and ultimately higher corporate profits across industries.

Addressing concerns around valuations, Ambit Wealth said comparisons with a market bubble are misplaced at this stage. The report stated that valuations for the so-called "Magnificent Seven" are at historical mean levels and, so far, are supported by fundamentals.

While some stocks may appear overvalued, they are not at bubble-like levels, it added. Importantly, speculative valuations in AI are currently concentrated in startups and early-stage funding rounds.

The report concluded that with most AI-focused companies remaining private for longer periods, the public equity markets are largely insulated from excessive speculation. (ANI)

