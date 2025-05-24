Business News | AI Veteran & Ex-CXO of BharatPe, Jindal Steel, Ritesh Srivastava, Launches Tavastra: World's First Residential Co-Creation Accelerator in the Himalayas

AI Veteran & Ex-CXO of BharatPe, Jindal Steel, Ritesh Srivastava, Launches Tavastra: World's First Residential Co-Creation Accelerator in the Himalayas

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 24: After a distinguished 16-year career at the forefront of Data, AI, and Technology leadership, including pivotal CXO roles at industry giants Jindal Steel and pioneering fintech unicorn BharatPe, Ritesh Srivastava today announced the launch of Tavastra (http://www.tavastra.com). Tavastra is set to be the world's first 100% residential, co-creation-focused startup accelerator, with its inaugural cohort launching in the serene environs of Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

As an active angel investor himself, Srivastava has witnessed firsthand the critical gaps and challenges faced by early-stage founders in India. This experience has driven Tavastra's unique model, designed to provide deep, hands-on support beyond traditional mentorship.

"For too long, early-stage founders have navigated a path filled with immense potential but also significant hurdles - from securing meaningful seed capital and expert guidance to simply finding the focused environment needed to build," said Ritesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO of Tavastra. "Having been on both sides of the table, as an operator scaling businesses and as an investor, I saw the need for a new paradigm. Tavastra is built to be that deeply embedded co-creator, providing an unparalleled immersive ecosystem where innovation, execution, and well-being can thrive together."

The Tavastra Difference:

Tavastra's 12-week, fully residential program is not just about advice; it's about active participation. Key differentiators include:

-Hands-On Co-Creation: An expert in-house and partner team (spanning Ideation, Legal, Tech, UI/UX, Branding, Marketing, and Fundraising) actively builds the MVP alongside the founders.

-True Immersion: A distraction-free environment in inspiring locations like Chail, allowing founders to live, breathe, and build their startups with intense focus and a strong peer community.

-Actionable Learning: A unique playbook syncing expert-led learning from top academics and proven unicorn founders directly with weekly MVP build milestones.

-Engaged Angel Partnership: Pre-vetted angel investors provide not just capital but also become active mentors, deeply invested in the startups' success.

Srishti Jain, co-founder and COO of Tavastra, will join Ritesh in bringing this vision to life. Srishti brings a wealth of experience in building products, scaling operations, building communities, and driving growth from her impactful roles at leading global technology companies such as LinkedIn and high-growth environments like Salesforce.

"The intensity and holistic support of a residential, co-creation model can dramatically alter a startup's trajectory," said Srishti Jain. "Tavastra is committed to providing that transformative experience, ensuring our founders have every tool, resource, and the right environment to turn their vision into a fundable, market-ready reality."

Applications Live for Inaugural Chail Cohort:

Tavastra is now inviting applications from passionate early-stage founders (idea, pre-MVP, or pivot stage) across all sectors for its inaugural 12-week cohort commencing September 2025 in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. Selected startups will receive seed funding, comprehensive co-creation support, mentorship, and complete residential facilities.

Interested founders can learn more and apply at https://tally.so/r/3j2orJ

Contact: info@tavastra.comwww.tavastra.com

