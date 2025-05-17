NewsVoir

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 17: AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana, the 500 acres expansive and modern township, has taken another step toward promoting an active and engaging lifestyle by introducing state-of-the-art pickleball courts. As one of the fastest-growing sports globally, pickleball is gaining immense popularity in India, and AIPL aims to provide residents with top-tier facilities to enjoy this dynamic game.

Also Read | RR vs PBKS IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The newly introduced courts are designed to international standards, catering to both beginners and seasoned players. In partnership with VJJS Pickleball Hub, AIPL DreamCity will offer professional coaching, high-quality equipment, and organized sessions to ensure a complete playing experience for residents. This collaboration brings expert guidance and structured training, further strengthening the township's commitment to nurturing a vibrant sports ecosystem.

Speaking on the growing popularity of the sport, Hemant Gupta, Executive Director Punjab Zone at AIPL, said, "Pickleball is fast emerging as a favorite sport among people of all age groups, thanks to its accessibility and engaging gameplay. At AIPL, we are committed to enhancing community living by integrating world-class sports and recreational facilities. The introduction of pickleball courts at DreamCity Ludhiana is part of our broader vision to promote an active lifestyle and create spaces that bring people together through sports."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana continues to set new benchmarks in urban living, offering residents a perfect blend of modern amenities, green spaces, and a thriving sports culture. The addition of pickleball courts further strengthens its position as a leading township dedicated to holistic well-being and community engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)