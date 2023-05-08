New India, May 8: Air India on Monday announced that the last date to apply for voluntary retirement of the eligible employees of the company has been extended till May 31, 2023. It also said that the acceptance of the application and the date of release would continue to be subject to the management's discretion.

In case of queries or concerns, the airline has asked employees to reach out to HR representatives to clear their doubts. Tata Sons, which won the bid to acquire Air India in October last year, had said it would retain all employees for one year and the group would need to offer a voluntary retirement scheme if it decides on retrenchment after the period. Air India Urinating Incidents: Airline CEO Campbell Wilson Asks Staff To Report Any Improper Behaviour on Aircraft to Authorities at the Earliest.

"The winning bidder (Tata Sons) will retain all employees for the period of one year. In the second year, if they aren't retained, they will be offered VRS by the winning bidders," Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Civil Aviation told reporters in New Delhi, then. Air India Pee-Gate: Delhi Court Extends Shankar Mishra’s Judicial Custody by 14 Days in Urinating Incident.

He said gratuity, pension fund, and post-retirement medical benefits will also be honoured by the winning bidders. The government then said the interest of the employees and retired employees would be taken care of in the disinvestment process.

