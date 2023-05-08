New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): In view of the prevailing violence in Manipur, a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from the northeastern state has been extended by Air India till Monday.

The airline started to offer these concessions on May 4.

Several state governments, including those in the country's northeastern part, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended and curfew imposed in violence-affected regions, and security forces deployed in Manipur after clashes between communities residing in hills and plains districts.

Starting Sunday, there has been some relaxation in curfew for people to be able to purchase essential items.

The violence erupted in the state last week after a Scheduled Tribes reservation was demanded by the plains dwellers, who are predominantly Meiteis and are the majority in numbers.

Against those demands, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent. (ANI)

