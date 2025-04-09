New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Airbus and Mahindra Aerostructures on Wednesday signed a contract for manufacturing H130 helicopter fuselage, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, chaired the signing ceremony, the ministry said.

This manufacturing contract marks a pivotal moment in India's aviation journey, further strengthening the global confidence in the country's industrial potential, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the partnership between Mahindra Aerostructures and Airbus underscores India's progress in the aviation sector and the government's steadfast commitment to the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting India's rapid aviation growth, the Minister shared that India is set to become one of the world's largest civil aviation markets, with over 2,200 aircraft expected to join the fleet in the next 20 years.

By 2030, India will handle 630 million passengers annually, growing at a CAGR of 6-8 per cent.Over the next 10-15 years, the domestic aerospace manufacturing market can grow to a USD 10 billion industry, encompassing structural components, avionics systems, and more, he said.

The Minister also acknowledged the exemplary contribution of Indian MSMEs and startups, which supply over USD 2 billion worth of aircraft components annually to global OEMs like Airbus and Boeing.

The event builds on the momentum from a February 2025 meeting chaired by the minister, focusing on accelerating aircraft component manufacturing in India. Attended by senior officials, industry leaders, and experts, the meeting aimed to chart a unified roadmap for bolstering domestic production and enhancing global competitiveness.

Secretary, MoCA, Vumlunmang Vualnam in his address emphasized how the H130 fuselage contract will not only bring cutting-edge technologies and jobs to India but also catalyze the development of domestic MRO capabilities and a robust manufacturing base.

The two Final Assembly Lines in India; one for the C295 military aircraft, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, and the upcoming H125 helicopter assembly line stand as beacons of India's thriving aerospace ecosystem and its strategic partnership with global players like Airbus, the ministry added. (ANI)

