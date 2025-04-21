New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Following the launch of its AI-powered spam detection tool that flagged calls as spam to its customers, Airtel has now added one more feature to its initiative.

As per a statement from Bharti Airtel, customers will now receive spam alerts for calls and SMS messages in their preferred Indian languages. This new feature will be available in multiple Indian languages, with plans to expand to additional languages in the future.

Airtel's AI-powered tool will now screen and alert customers to all SPAM calls and SMS originating from international networks.

These enhancements are designed to stay ahead of spammers.

Once Airtel intensified its efforts to combat domestic spam calls, scamsters and spammers resorted to exploiting foreign networks to funnel fraudulent calls into India, the statement said.

This alarming trend has resulted in a significant increase in overseas spam calls over the last six months. Airtel said it expects to nullify this growing challenge with its new feature.

"After carefully analysing customer feedback, we have enhanced our solutions to better serve the linguistic diversity of India. Additionally, with the growing volume of SPAM traffic shifting to foreign networks, we have decided to expand our AI-powered tool to scan all SMS messages and phone calls originating from international numbers. Our dedicated team of engineers and data scientists will continue to refine and enhance our offerings, ensuring we stay ahead of any and all emerging threats," said Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel.

The upgraded AI-driven SPAM solution will now notify users about calls and messages from both domestic and international numbers in ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Punjabi and Telugu, as per the statement.

SPAM alert notifications using vernacular languages are only accessible to customers using Android devices.

All these features will continue to be free for customers and will be auto-activated for all Airtel customers without requiring them to raise a service request.

Airtel had launched this anti-spam tool in September 2024. According to Airtel, it has identified 27.5 billion calls to date. (ANI)

