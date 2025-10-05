Mumbai/New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Two icons of Indian excellence, actor Ajay Devgn and EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti, have joined hands to unveil Qorum Watches, a new Indian luxury watch brand that challenges convention: "Luxury doesn't always come at a cost."

Qorum celebrates India's craftsmanship and modern confidence, bringing precision engineering and timeless design within reach of those who value both authenticity and affordability.

"Luxury should inspire, not intimidate," said Ajay Devgn, Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador of Qorum. "With Qorum, we wanted to make fine watchmaking accessible because true luxury lies in how it makes you feel, not in how much it costs."

Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder of Qorum and the visionary behind EaseMyTrip, added, "Indians have long admired global watch brands. It is time the world admired ours. Qorum is a tribute to Indian design, integrity, and ambition, crafted to global standards yet proudly homegrown."

Qorum's timepieces embody strength and sophistication, featuring finely brushed steel cases, intricate detailing, and premium leather straps. Each piece is designed to complement both boardroom confidence and everyday elegance.

Soon, limited-edition watches will be released that will be individually numbered and include a personal note from the founders, making each timepiece truly collectible.

The brand's visual identity and campaign "Time Is About to Change" showcase Ajay Devgn in a cinematic portrayal of time, power, and purpose, echoing Qorum's belief that luxury can be Indian, accessible, and everlasting.

The exclusive collection is now available at www.qorumindia.com, with early-buyer benefits and personalisation options.

Qorum Watches is an Indian luxury watch brand co-founded by Ajay Devgn and Nishant Pitti. Designed in India and crafted to global standards, Qorum redefines how luxury is experienced by proving that true luxury doesn't always come at a cost. (ANI)

