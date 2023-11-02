Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Fashion e-tailer AJIO, a part of Reliance Retail, has launched a D2C-focused content-driven interactive e-commerce platform AJIOGRAM. With this initiative, the e-tailer said it aims to empower Indian fashion startups that are "challenging the norms with their vision and innovative products".

AJIOGRAM, which can be accessed by switching stores within the AJIO app, aims to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown direct-to-consumer brands by next year to offer customers a wide range of options from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow and sustainable fashion.

"The emerging new generation of shoppers seek more than just a product from the brand; they seek a vision and a purpose. Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion," said Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO.

AJIOGRAM will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping them scale and accelerate their growth while leveraging AJIO's seamless shopping experience.

"With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India," Nair said.

Pallavi Desai, Co-founder, of Creatures of Habit, said, "As a young, content-driven startup, we haven't listed on a marketplace till now since we had no space to tell our story. We decided to partner with AJIO because they give the brands a canvas to communicate with customers through the content they are creating, helping put the products in context and making it easier to connect and communicate with customers."

Top brands available exclusively on AJIOGRAM include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRA Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, MIDNIGHT ANGELS BY PC, Monks of Method, Crafts and Glory among others.

Nikunj Lotia, popularly known as BeYouNick, Youtuber and Founder of KRA Life, said, "I am delighted to be launching my brand KRA on AJIOGRAM. As an artist and founder of a homegrown streetwear brand, I'm awestruck at how the team has carefully curated the platform, showcasing some noteworthy brands, and providing a space for emerging fashion entrepreneurs to connect with customers directly,"

"The user experience on AJIOGRAM epitomizes the content consumption ecosystem I am a part of, and I am confident that the customer will fall in love with this fresh format for discovering new products!" Lotia said. (ANI)

