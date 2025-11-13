Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Mumbai (Maharashtra), India, November 13, 2025: Akasa Air has entered into a partnership with One Point One Solutions to introduce a new integrated customer support platform to strengthen its service delivery across all passenger touchpoints, the airline announced on Tuesday. The initiative is aimed at bringing greater coordination, faster response times and more consistent service experiences for passengers connecting with the airline for assistance.

Under the partnership, Akasa Air will integrate customer interactions received through phone, email and other communication channels into a single system. This will allow the airline's customer service teams to manage queries more efficiently and access relevant passenger information in one place. According to the company, the consolidated structure is expected to improve turnaround time and enhance service consistency across its operations.

The system rollout is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Once deployed, the platform will include a performance monitoring dashboard that will track key service indicators including query response time, query closure rates and customer satisfaction levels. The airline said that this will support continuous improvement in its service delivery framework.

Speaking about the collaboration, an Akasa Air spokesperson said, "Providing a warm, reliable and seamless customer experience has been a core part of Akasa Air's identity since launch. This partnership will allow us to further streamline how we assist our passengers and ensure that we continue to respond to their needs promptly and consistently across channels."

A spokesperson from One Point One Solutions said, "We are pleased to partner with Akasa Air, one of the country's fastest-growing airlines. With our experience in customer engagement and support services, we look forward to enabling a smooth and coordinated service environment that aligns with Akasa Air's customer-first approach."

Since commencing operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has flown over 22 million passengers. The airline currently connects 24 domestic and six international destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City and Phuket. Akasa Air presently operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has placed a firm order for 226 aircraft as part of its long-term growth strategy.

One Point One Solutions is a service provider with experience across customer support, back-office services and operational process management. The company operates in multiple regions including India, the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

