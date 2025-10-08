New Delhi, October 8: Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of serving as head of government. On the sidelines of the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2025), speaking to media he stated, "It has been an absolutely revolutionary mode for India and we are lucky to have a leader like him."

On the technologies showcased at the event, Ambani remarked, "I think today we saw the whole value chain, right From semiconductor to 6G, and we look forward to innovating and keeping India at the forefront of digital capitalism." He highlighted the full spectrum of technological innovation, from foundational hardware to next-generation connectivity, reflecting India's growing role in the global digital landscape. Akash Ambani on Work-Life Balance: RJIL Chairman Talks About Working for 12 Hours, Says ‘It’s Not About the Hours, It’s About Quality of Work’.

During IMC 2025, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Jio Pavilion, where Ambani briefed him on the various technological initiatives and advancements being presented by Reliance Jio. The interaction highlighted the collaboration between government and industry in driving India's digital transformation forward. IMC 2025 continues to showcase India's potential in cutting-edge technology, emphasizing innovations that are expected to shape the country's future in the digital economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, attended the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in the national capital. The India Mobile Congress, taking place from October 8 to 11, is Asia's most influential technology and telecom forum and is set to host its largest edition this year. The four-day event aims to bring together global stakeholders, innovators, and industry leaders to collaborate and shape India's digital future. Speaking at the event, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India has transformed from a "technology taker" to a "digital flag bearer of the world." Akash Ambani's Old Video of Gesturing 'Career Going Downhill' For Dewald Brevis During IPL 2025 Mega Auction Goes Viral After South African Youngster Scores Century in AUS vs SA T20I Series.

"From being a technology taker and a technology follower, India today has become the digital flag bearer of the world. Our mobile data costs have fallen in the last 11 years by 98%. There was a time when a single minute of voice was a luxury, access was an aspiration. But today India is home to twenty per cent of the world's mobile population, 1.2 billion subscribers. We have grown from sixty million internet broadband users in 2014 under the Prime Minister's vision to 944 million broadband subscribers," he said.

The Minister highlighted that India's Digital Public Infrastructure has become a global benchmark for innovation and inclusion. "Today's IMC inauguration marks an excellent beginning for a program rooted in innovation and technological progress. As the Hon'ble Prime Minister emphasized, India's technological future is in capable hands, with the nation rising strongly as a digital-first platform. Communications now reach the farthest corners, supported by rapid technological upgrades and resolute action against unwanted actions like spams/scams by TSPs under the Government's guidance. We believe that a balanced ecosystem fostering both established players and startups is key to sustaining India's digital momentum." Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

