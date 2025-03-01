Akash M Ambani shared his thoughts on work-life balance during Mumbai Tech Week 2025. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani engaged in a conversation with Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain, and highlighted on his approach to work-life balance. Ambani explained his perspective to his upbringing in a close-knit family, where both work and family were prioritised equally. He observed that his parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, seamlessly integrated their professional and personal lives. When questioned about his preferred working hours, whether from 8 Am to 5 Pm or 5 Pm to 8 Am. Ambani acknowledged that his responsibilities often extend beyond a 12-hour day. He expressed gratitude towards his wife, Shloka Mehta, for her understanding and support regarding his schedule. Ambani emphasised that the quality of work holds more significance than the number of hours invested, and he called for a focus on meaningful contributions over time spent. Adar Poonawalla on Work-Life Balance, Says Quality of Work Is Always More Important Than Quantity.

Akash Ambani on Work-Life Balance at Mumbai Tech Week 2025

Fireside Chat with Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Mr. Akash M Ambani Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Jio World Centre, 28th February 2025#Jio #JioPlatforms #AI pic.twitter.com/PrztYZuloN — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) March 1, 2025

