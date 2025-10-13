NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Festivals in India are not just about lights, sweets and celebrations - they're also the ideal excuse to pack your bags and head out on a trip. With Diwali around the corner, travel plans are on everyone's mind. Understanding this festive spirit, Akbar Travels has launched its much-awaited 'Diwali Dhamaka Deals 2025', and the deals are seriously tempting.

Speaking about the Diwali Travel Sale, Nikhil Krishnan, CEO of Akbar Travels, said, "Festivals are a time when people want to travel, whether to go on a holiday, meet family or celebrate in a special way. Our Diwali Dhamaka Deals are designed to meet this growing demand, offering affordable and value-packed deals for every traveller."

Here's what the Diwali Dhamaka Deals bring you:

* Up to 50% OFF on Flights* Up to 16% OFF on Hotel Bookings* Up to 15% OFF on Visa Processing Fees* Up to ₹25,000 OFF on Tour Packages

Promo Code: DIWALIDEAL

Along with attractive deals, Akbar Travels also provides customers flexible payment options, making travel planning easier and more rewarding.

A Smarter, Tech-Driven Platform

Recently, Akbar Travels gave its website a complete makeover. The refreshed design is faster, simpler to navigate, and more intuitive - aiming to be a tech-driven travel companion rather than just a booking site. The company has also broadened its offerings with Charter Flights, Cargo, and MICE travel solutions. Upgrades to Hotels, Bus, and Cabs are expected soon.

When do Akbar Travels' Diwali Dhamaka Deals 2025 end?

The Diwali Dhamaka Deals 2025 are available for a limited time only, so customers are encouraged to book early to get the best deals on their festive season trips.

