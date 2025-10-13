New Delhi, October 13: iQOO will launch its new smartphone, the iQOO 15, in China on October 20, 2025. The company has already begun teasing the device ahead of its debut. The smartphone will come with advanced specifications and features. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and is expected to include wireless charging support.

The smartphone is likely to feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will come with a triple-camera setup and may be launched in four colour options. It will likely include Lingyun, White, Black and Green colours. The device is expected to feature a next-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Along With Samsung XR Headset Reportedly Launching on October 21 During Special Event; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

iQOO 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. As per reports, iQOO 15 is expected to come with the Q3 gaming chipset, which is expected to deliver high-performance processing for gaming. The iQOO 15 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch QHD AMOLED display. It is expected to deliver 144Hz of refresh rate, and may offer peak brightness reaching up to 2,600 nits.

The smartphone is likely to support wireless charging. It will come with a triple-camera setup, and is said to include a 50MP main lens, a 50MP periscope camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It is tipped to come with a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Additionally, the device may include an 8K vapour chamber cooling system for enhanced thermal management during intensive use. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch in China on October 16, 2025; Check Confirmed Details of Upcoming OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Flagships.

iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline and Price (Expected)

As per a report of Times Now, the iQOO 15 is likely to launch in India between November 15 and 25, 2025, following its release in China. As per reports, the iQOO 15 price in India could be around INR 59,999.

