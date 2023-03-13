New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/PNN): Alacard, a one-of-its-kind online to offline phygital gift & greeting card company, plans to deploy 2,000 kiosks by the end of 2025. The company has built India's first-ever personalised greeting card & Gift voucher vending machine. The Alacard vending machine is designed and developed in India and is successfully operating in multiple locations across the country. Using this machine, customers can upload photos from their phone, customise text, colour and font, and also add a branded gift voucher in the card and the machine will print the greeting card in under 35 seconds. Customers also enjoy the option to design the card on Alacard's website and print it at any kiosk at their convenience. They can also get their cards shipped or even share digitally. Alacard has over 400+ greeting card designs and 75+ brands as gift vouchers.

Alacard was founded by the entrepreneur Raghav Moolchandani (CEO) and later joined by Co-Founder Sambhav Kumar (CTO). Raghav Moolchandani is a 2nd generation entrepreneur in the gifting industry. Raghav's family founded the largest greeting card company in India in the early 80s and he has worked in the industry for 15+ years. On the other hand, Sambhav has been a dynamic techie for more than 12+ years. Together, they built Alacard to make the gifting process simpler, smoother, and time effective for its customers.

Raghav shares, "Alacard concept meets the increasing demand for personalised and meaningful communication in a world dominated by digital messaging." "At Alacard, we are focused on making the gifting process less time-consuming and more personalised than ever," adds Sambhav.

India's e-commerce industry has witnessed unprecedented growth over the last few years, thanks to the easy availability of smartphones and affordable internet facilities. At the same time, the online gifting industry has also emerged as a leading component. As per a Technavio report, the personalised gifting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85 per cent between 2022 and 2027 with an increase in market size by $13.011 Billion. In this scenario, Alacard is helping customers get personalised gift cards in a hassle-free and cost-effective manner both online and via online to offline instant vending machines.

With Alacard, Witness the revival of personalised greeting cards as the millennials and Gen Z customers no longer need to worry about choosing the best gift for their loved ones. With already 10 kiosk launched and successfully tested, the company plans to scale to deploy 2000 kiosk by end of 2025 across large offices, co working spaces, Gift Shops, Universities and even supermarkets.

