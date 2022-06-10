New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/PNN): Agro sector company Alfavision Overseas India Ltd. received Industrial Products Finder (IPF) Industrial Excellence Award at a grand ceremony held at Mumbai's Nehru Centre on May 21, 2022. According to the organiser, the company was selected for the prestigious award for emerging as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Agro MSME category.

A jury of 12 industry experts comprising NITIE professor Ashok Pundir, CEO and MD of Volvo Wheel Fluid India Pvt Ltd B Sheshnath, SAARC country leader Kishore Patil, director operations and projects at Henkel Adhesive Technologies Mahesh Aloni, director-general of ITMMA D Mhatre, Chief Risk Officer at Vienna Network), professor R Jayraman, senior director at Care Edge Raghvendra Mirjee, MD at Berlin Logistics Saikat Rai, Dr Sharmila Ameen, Subba Bangera, Sudipta Ghosh and Vijay Anand Choudhary from Tata Technologies selected the winner for this year's award.

The 6th IPF award gala was attended by many dignitaries, industry experts and top administrative officers from across the globe, including consulate generals of Brazil, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia and Mauritius.

CMD of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd., Vishnu Goyal said "We have a very unique and clear vision in our policies and activities. Alfavision fulfilled all the requirements and conditions of the contemporary market to become numero uno and thus claimed a special presence in the agro-industry sector of the country. As a result, the investors are happiest with getting higher returns."

"While in 2021 the company share was valued at Rs 35, this year it has witnessed a remarkable jump of 300 per cent to be sold at Rs 138. The vision and hard work we have been putting in for nearly a decade to make a difference in the agro-industry sector is now recognised," he added.

He further informed that among other important works, Alfavision had earlier successfully carried out a forestation drive on 220 acres of land near Kolar Dam, situated close to Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. In the endeavour, the company planted over 1.50 lakh trees in the area to conserve the surrounding forest and its ecosystem. In order to achieve its water conservation goals, the company has to date built four dams and many are in the offing. Apart from environment conservation, Alfavision is also involved in promoting organic farming especially medicine farming for the Ayurvedic units in the country and abroad.

