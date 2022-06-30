Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): Alice Blue has recorded a healthy demand for investments in IPO from its client base. This comes in the backdrop of a large number of companies and brands that have recently taken the IPO route to raise funds. Infact, there has been a 20 per cent YoY growth in IPO investments at Alice Blue.

Siddhavelayutham, CEO and Founder, Alice Blue said, "We are happy to record a 20 per cent growth in IPO investments among our customers. Some of the big-ticket IPO's like LIC, Aether Housing, Richa Info systems among others have given a boost to investor sentiments. With this steady growth in investments and trade we are positive of serving a larger client base especially with newer and first-time investors entering the capital markets."

Also Read | Minions the Rise of Gru Movie Review: Steve Carell's 'Despicable Me' Prequel Is a Hilarious Outing With Underwhelming Villains (LatestLY Exclusive).

Technological innovation in trading and easy access to markets through Alice Blues trading platforms online and its Ant Mobi App has helped on board young investors who are eager to invest and trade. Additionally, for beginners, Alice Blue offers tech-based learning systems such as Trade School and ANT IQ. This platforms offer educational courses and webinars on trading and investment by India's top stock market investors and educators. For beginners, ANT-IQ educates customers through insightful articles and blogs on how to get started in the Stock Market. These learning tools along with new product offerings have been strong motivators for new customer acquisitions.

Alice Blue also offers a sophisticated marketplace for trading products called Trade Store, which is the first of its kind and helps the customers with, Automating the Trades with Zero Coding Knowledge, trading and Investment tips, and Investment in Mutual Funds at Zero Brokerage Fees. Additionally, for ease of investing the company, offers customers a chance of investing in IPOs through easy UPI transactions.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of 5th Test Against England, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India.

Alice Blue is one of India's leading online brokerage firms offering investment services at the lowest brokerage fee. Based in Bangalore, the company has its presence across 16 cities in India. Founded in 2006, Alice Blue today serves more than 1.5 lakh active traders and more than 10000 partners every day. The company is a member of MCX, NCDEX, NMCE and NSEL and recipient of multiple MCX awards over the last few years as 'the best stock broking company.'

Alice Blue offers a suite of technology Apps and tutorials to make online trading simple and smart.

For more details - https://aliceblueonline.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)