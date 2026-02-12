VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12: Allpets today marked a defining moment in India's pet healthcare sector with the launch of its flagship Clinic & Beyond facility at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Designed as a next-generation veterinary hub, the new centre signals Allpets' formal entry into large-scale, organized expansion, positioning the brand to take advanced, standardized pet healthcare beyond metro markets and into India's fastest-growing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The launch event was headlined by acclaimed actor Mr. Jagapathi Babu, who addressed guests and spoke on the evolving role of pets in Indian households and the growing demand for modern, accessible veterinary infrastructure across the country.

Founded by Dr. Jasleen Kaur a decade ago, Allpets began as a single clinic built around a simple idea that pets are family. Today, the platform has grown into a trusted ecosystem serving over 15,000 pet parents, with more than 57,000 consultations and over 1,000 surgeries. The Hyderabad flagship represents the next phase of this journey, bringing together advanced medical care, diagnostics, 24x7 emergency services, pharmacy, grooming, hydrotherapy, boarding, and dedicated care for cats and exotic pets under one integrated model.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Jasleen Kaur, Founder & Chief Veterinarian, Allpets, said, "This flagship is a statement of where veterinary care in India must go next. Over the past decade, we have seen demand for higher standards, better diagnostics, and structured clinical practices grow rapidly. Clinic & Beyond is built to meet that demand at scale by combining clinical expertise with technology and operational rigor, and by taking advanced care to markets that have long been underserved."

The launch also spotlighted the widening gap in organized veterinary infrastructure outside major metros, where access to specialist care, advanced diagnostics, and standardized clinical systems remains limited despite rapid growth in pet ownership.

Mr. M. Thirumalai, Co-Founder, Allpets, said, "Non-metro India represents the next major growth engine for pet healthcare, but it requires a fundamentally different operating model. Our Clinic & Beyond platform is designed to scale with consistency bringing structured systems, specialist access, and tech-enabled workflows into cities that currently depend on fragmented, single-doctor setups. This flagship marks the starting point of a national build-out."

The Banjara Hills facility is equipped with in-house digital X-ray, ultrasound, ECG, advanced pathology, hydrotherapy, and specialized wings for cats and exotic pets, positioning it among the most comprehensive veterinary centres in the region.

With a phased expansion roadmap covering high-potential Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets including Vizag, Coimbatore, Hubli, Nagpur, Surat, Bhubaneshwar, and Patna, Allpets is building a platform designed to redefine how pet healthcare is delivered outside India's largest cities. The Hyderabad flagship is the blueprint for a national network built to raise the bar for veterinary care across India's heartland.

