Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Alpha Coach, an online technology and data-driven, personal training program recently raised $1.25 mn from Jani Ventures INC and a clutch of investors, which include Dimitri Goulandris, based in the UK, and other Indian investors from friends and family, who are top professionals in the fields of investments, banking, law, and technology.

Jani Ventures INC, the lead investor, typically invests early and does follow-on strategic capital investments in tech-driven companies. They have previously invested into multiple start-ups in India, including the video-sharing social networking service, Chingari (also backed by Salman Khan).

Dimitri Goulandris, an eminent global investor, is the founder of The Cycladic Group, which he set up in 2002. Cycladic has invested in nearly 50 businesses in the US, Europe, India, Africa and Latin America.

Now valued at $5 mn, Alpha Coach will use the funds to continue building a strong team and launching and scaling up their fitness-tech platform to provide a refreshing, engaging and results-focused fitness experience for Indians.

Alpha Coach is specially designed for busy individuals who want to start getting more active, but aren't able to find the right guidance, structure and systems to begin. As part of the program, users will have access to tailored diets and meal plans, a customized exercise regimen and 24-hour access to their dedicated coach. Each client's diet and work out plan is carefully curated and monitored by their personal coach through propriety technology.

In conversation, Aman Datta of Jani Ventures said, "Alpha Coach is the perfect mix of mentoring and coaching an individual for a sustained health vector. Ketan & Vishnu being the individuals who live and breathe health and fitness, are the perfect match in bringing out each other's skill sets and a dynamic combo with a clear insight and a drive to make Alpha Coach the most sought-after health tech."

In response, Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder and CEO, Alpha Coach, said, "We're very happy to have Jani Ventures as our partners - every interaction with Parth and Aman has been nothing short of insightful and rewarding.They're not just strong financial backers, but bring with them a lot of knowledge, experience, and most importantly empathy as having been entrepreneurs themselves. They are ever ready to offer help in all matters, and are willing to get their hands dirty to ensure that we, as founders, have all the support we need to succeed. Vishnu and I couldn't have asked for a better team to help us make Alpha Coach a formidable player in the health & fitness industry."

Alpha Coach employs world-class coaching methods, that are proven globally. Their coaches are certified from the best coaching academies and come with several years of experiential training before they coach clients with Alpha Coach. Here they begin by changing clients' habits and ease them into the process, making it intuitive and second nature for them - the changes they make at Alpha Coach, stay with them for life!

