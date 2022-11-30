New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amazon India today announced the launch of "Mission GraHAQ"- a multi-phase campaign on consumer education and awareness through street plays (Nukkad Naataks). With this campaign, Amazon aims to proactively interact with online shoppers on ground zero and reiterate its commitment towards greater customer trust and choice in a growing ecommerce sector. In the first phase, the street plays will be organised across 100+ cities and towns in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy at Amazon India said, "One of Amazon's leadership principles is customer obsession, and our efforts are focused on creating a trustworthy and convenient customer experience. With the ecommerce landscape rapidly growing, through this initiative, we want to reinforce customer trust and choice. We are going the last mile to engage and educate our customers on their rights and duties in various local zones and gather feedback in real-time. The use of street plays also adds the essence of novelty and Indian-ness in this outreach."

Also Read | Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of KSA vs MEX on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India in his message said, "The rise in digital penetration and growth of ecommerce across the country is a welcome sign of progress and prosperity. As online shoppers in India increase, it is important to ensure their rights are protected to have a safe and trustworthy shopping experience. I am pleased to learn about Amazon's consumer awareness and education campaign--'Mission GraHAQ' to educate and empower consumers through street plays. I am sure the audience will have an interactive experience and come back being more informed on their rights and duties." The street plays will commence in Tier 1 cities, but will primarily focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns where a certain level of hesitancy still exists to shop or pay online. Performed by artists in open marketplaces, each of these plays will be 8-12 minutes in duration, followed by an audience feedback session. The plays will touch upon available avenues of grievance redressal, duties of online shoppers, ways of safe online payments and aspects of product information. A unique initiative thus far by any ecommerce company in the country, the plays will be enacted in local languages/dialects to maximise the impact and outreach on-ground.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV: Bookings in India Start Soon, Find Specs, Price and Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)