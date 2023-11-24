NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24: Ambattur, situated in the northwest part of Chennai, is at present popularly considered among the few localities within the city to be anticipated to emerge as one of the city's most thriving and sought-after prime localities. While there is no doubt that Ambattur is one of Chennai's most noteworthy suburbs that encompasses both industrial and residential zones, it is still considered to be the beginning of full-fledged future development.

The prominence of Ambattur has spurted up exponentially over the past few years when major localities nearby such as Anna Nagar, Avadi, Villivakkam, Perambur, Koyembedu, Maduravoyal and Mogappair reached its saturation level in terms of both commercial and residential real estate development. Ambattur, which is in the same vicinage as result has benefited largely due to this as people have now started to branch out and shift their residential living preferences to this location. Numerous ongoing developments such as road extensions and industrial setups are already underway, enhancing the locality's appeal and establishing it as an upcoming hotspot in Chennai City.

Major IT companies like TCS and Capgemini have set up their bases here cementing its reputation as an industrial and software powerhouse. Additionally, Ambattur is also home to large-scale brands such as Britannia, TI Cycles of India, Dunlop, and TVS, with many more on their way to set its facilities in the location, making it a prominent industrial landscape that constantly fuels the city's economic growth and provides ample job opportunities.

Industrial and Business infrastructure expansion:

Ambattur is constantly getting major infrastructure upgrades to keep up with the growing demands of the modern industrial world. Numerous companies are already investing in this booming locality. A recent instance of this would be the CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the Trustee-Manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), acquiring a 4.01-acre land in Ambattur to develop its third data center estimated to be worth Rs. 832.8 million. The project will establish a state-of-the-art data center in phases over the next 4-5 years, where it will have the ability to host customers through modern solutions such as global technology giants and cloud service providers, as well as large domestic enterprise clients.

Real Estate Infrastructural Development:

Private real estate developers are already establishing their plotted development projects in the locality which will witness the establishment of commercial spaces such as malls, shopping complexes, multiplex cinema theatres, business parks, workspace offices, standalone retail spaces, and residential communities. Investments are expected to go up to Rs.8000 crores, thereby pushing the locality into the post-modern future.

Infrastructural schemes by the government:

Ambattur has also seen the interest of numerous government initiatives aimed at mainly elevating the public infrastructure to accommodate the upcoming future developments. Recently, the government has announced a Rs. 13.85-crore scheme to modernize the Ambattur industrial estate bus terminus through Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and a Rs. 770.06-crore scheme to widen the stretch between Padi and Thiruninravur would be taken up along with the widening of the railway bridge near TI Cycles during 2024-25.

A boom in residential living:

Unknown to many people is that Ambattur isn't just an industrial giant but one of Chennai's biggest residential districts. Ambattur is poised to be a sought-after residential destination, especially after these proposed developments surface. The locality's development trajectory is also significantly bifurcating into residential living spaces mainly with the introduction of newer styles of residential real estate, such as plotted developments in secured communities that can provide people with provisions of a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.

In addition to all these developments, Ambattur enjoys exceptional connectivity to prominent areas like Avadi, Anna Nagar, Perambur, Madhavaram and Mogappair where it has successfully become an alternate to these locations for residential living, making it a great place for people to reside and work as well. Ambattur's vision for urban development emphasizes economic prosperity through industrial expansion and efficient and accessible transportation infrastructure. In the future, Ambattur will be a suburban enclave and a dynamic urban center that combines economic vitality and quality of life.

Beyond its contemporary amenities, Ambattur's appeal is underscored by its diverse employment opportunities, making it an attractive city for urbanites who want a balanced lifestyle. Ambattur's transformation from an industrial suburb to a dynamic urban center reflects the city's commitment to progress and inclusion, which one should not miss especially in terms of investment.

