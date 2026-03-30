India PR Distribution

Austin (Texas) [US], March 30: Ambit, a semiconductor VLSI design services company headquartered in Bangalore, India, today announced the expansion of its operations into the United States with the establishment of Ambit Semiconductors Inc. in Austin, Texas. The U.S. entity, incorporated in November 2023 and operations started in January 2025, serves as the company's North American headquarters.

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The expansion represents a strategic milestone in Ambit's global growth roadmap and strengthens its engagement with semiconductor companies across the United States.

"Establishing our presence in the U.S. allows us to work more closely with customers in one of the world's most advanced semiconductor ecosystems," said Saseendra J, CEO of Ambit. "Austin provides proximity to leading semiconductor innovators and aligns with our long-term vision of expanding both our services and product development capabilities."

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Ambit plans to expand its U.S. team across key VLSI domains, including RTL, Design Verification, Physical Design, Signoff, Analog Design/Layout, and Embedded Systems, to support growing customer demand.

Ambit Semiconductors Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ambit Semiconductors Private Limited (India). The company clarified that it has no affiliation with any similarly named entities outside its corporate structure.

From April 2020 through March 2022, Ambit operated under an acquihire agreement with Insemi Technology Services Pvt. Ltd.. Since April 2022, Ambit is operating independently.

In 2024, Ambit launched its product development division, Ambit Innovations, focused on hardware and software solutions in the medical and education sectors. Beginning in Q4 2026, the company plans to initiate development programs in AI accelerator architectures and automotive chiplet design.

Ambit received the Indian Economic Development Award (IEDRA) in 2022 and maintains ISO certification for its operational processes.

About AmbitFounded in 2017, Ambit is a semiconductor design services company specializing in Physical Design, RTL, Design Verification, Analog Design/Layout, and Embedded Systems. The company supports global semiconductor organizations in achieving predictable design execution and silicon realization.

Ambit Group consists of:

- Ambit Semiconductors Private Limited (India)

- Ambit Semiconductors Inc. (USA)

- Ambit Innovations Private Limited (India)

Email ID: Sriharsha.m@ambitsemi.com

Contact Number: 8792998635

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