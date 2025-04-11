New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Amidst the Tariff war, travel solutions provider EaseMyTrip has encouraged Indian entrepreneurs to act big and push Indian goods to the United States as Chinese products face 125 percent tariffs. As part of that, EaseMyTrip is offering 25% discount on Hotels and flights for entrepreneurs wishing to travel to the US.

Founder and Chairman of EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti replied on X to a post by co-founder Prashant Pitti, saying, "To help Indian entrepreneurs act on this US opportunity, Prashant Pitti mentioned, we would like to facilitate that journey. Use Code: EMT125 Get up to 25% discount on your Flight + Hotel bookings to the USA. Valid for the next 30 days."

Earlier in his post Prashant Pitti called on Indian entrepreneurs to take advantage of the massive 125 % tariff levied on Chinese exports to the US and pitch their goods to the Americans.

"Trump cancels tariffs for most nations, except China, which will be at 104% Sharing the TOP 104 products that China used to export to the US, in comment section. Indian businesses, now is the time to ACT BOLD! If you are one of the manufacturers from this list, find distributors who can help you sell and immediately book a ticket to the US, go meet these businesses and sell them your best quality product, " he posted on X.

Prashant Pitti listed 104 items, from Smartphones to Agricultural machinery, that China was exporting to the US and would now come under the new tariff regime.

Earlier on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is prepared for a high degree of urgency in reaching a trade deal with the United States. He said the country has fundamentally changed its approach to engaging with the world, and this has consequences across every domain.

Speaking at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit, Jaishankar said that India's trade deals are very challenging as the US is very ambitious, and the global landscape is very different from what it was a year ago.

"This time around, we are certainly geared up for a very high degree of urgency. I mean, we see a window. We want to see stuff. So our trade deals are very, you know, they're really challenging. And we are really, when I look at the trade deals, I mean it's not my direct credit, but we have a lot to do with each other. I mean, these are people very much on top of their game, very ambitious about what they want to achieve," he said.

Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to ensure fair trade.

The US administration, under President Donald Trump, imposed 26 per cent tariffs on India, which were then paused for 90 days. Along with India, Trump paused the reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries that have engaged in negotiations with the US administration. However, the 125% tariff levied on China will continue. (ANI)

