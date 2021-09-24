New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/ATK): When it comes to buying fancy mobile numbers, there are two options available. You can either get it from an offline mobile store or an online website.

Fancy numbers are different from regular mobile numbers. These are limited edition numbers. A fancy mobile number is different because it has a special sequence. This is one of the reasons why it is so difficult to get fancy mobile numbers from an offline mobile store.

Back in the day, VIP fancy numbers were used only by VIPs, celebrities, politicians, businessmen, and other important people. But today, fancy numbers are popular among common people as well. This has automatically increased the demand for mobile numbers that are attractive and easy to remember.

VIP mobile numbers are offered by all the telecom operators in India. But there's a catch. Instead of selling it directly to customers, they sell it through third-party sellers like Amina Bazaar.

If you want a new VIP mobile number, then Amina Bazaar is the best place to be. Unlike offline mobile stores, they provide an easy way of purchasing fancy mobile numbers online. Not to mention, they also have a large selection of VIP numbers from all the top telecom companies in the country. You can buy a VIP number of your choice at discounted rates, only at Amina Bazaar.

Challenges Faced By Buyers When Buying Fancy/VIP Numbers

Buying a new fancy mobile number often gets hectic and complicated when you buy it from an offline mobile store. It lacks the convenience of purchasing mobile numbers online. Most buyers have to follow a cumbersome process to get a fancy mobile number of their choice. This is only when they try to shop offline.

The main challenges faced by buyers are:

Limited choice for fancy mobile numbers

When it comes to buying fancy mobile numbers offline, you don't get enough options to choose from. Most of the offline mobile stores have a limited selection of VIP numbers, which is one of the biggest problems with offline retailers. But things get different when you shop online from Amina Bazaar. The large selection of VIP mobile numbers at AminaBazaar allows you to choose the mobile number of your choice.

Porting issues

Another problem faced by buyers is related to porting their mobile number. When buying a fancy number offline, you have to physically visit a nearby mobile store to complete the porting process. In other words, you cannot get the porting process done from your home. But when you buy a fancy number from Amina Bazaar, you don't have to deal with any such issues. Once you purchase a new mobile number, it's on Amina Bazaar to complete the porting process and deliver your number to your doorstep.

To avoid all these hassles you should prefer Amina Bazaar over any offline retailer. This site has come with an impressive collection of fancy mobile numbers from all the top mobile operators in India. Whether you want to buy Jio fancy numbers or BSNL fancy numbers you can get it all on Amina Bazaar.

Being the largest marketplace for choice numbers online, they aim to provide a convenient process of buying new mobile numbers to customers. The best thing about shopping with Amina Bazaar is that they will deliver your new SIM card to your doorstep.

Features of Amina Bazaar

The main features of the Amina Bazaar website include:

It provides the easiest and most convenient way of buying fancy numbers online.

They offer regular discounts to customers.

They offer a huge selection of fancy numbers, so everyone can select a number of their choice.

They offer 24/7 customer service to solve the queries and issues faced by customers.

They offer multiple payment methods to choose from. Each of the methods is safe, so you have nothing to worry about.

How to Buy Fancy Mobile Numbers from Amina Bazaar?

Here are the steps you need to follow to buy a fancy number from Amina Bazaar.:

Go to the official website of Amina Bazaar.

Once the site opens, choose a number of your choice from the list of available fancy mobile numbers.

Add the number you want to buy in the cart and select a suitable payment method.

Once you clear the payment, you will receive a unique porting code. This is an important code as you will need to complete the porting request.

Once everything is done your new VIP mobile number will be delivered to your doorstep.

Why choose Amina Bazaar?

Amina Bazaar is a popular online marketplace for mobile numbers in India. They provide a large collection of fancy mobile numbers from all the top telecom companies on the market. This includes VI, Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel, etc.

Unlike offline mobile stores, they have an impressive selection of numbers. This allows you to buy a number of your choice. Besides that, they also offer regular discounts on your purchases. This is to ensure that you can buy fancy numbers at affordable rates.

This site was founded in 2010 and since it has grown to be the best website for VIP mobile numbers. Millions of people turn to Amina Bazaar for fancy mobile numbers.

About Ameen Khan: Amina Bazaar Founder & CEO

Amina Bazaar is founded by a 28-year-old businessman named Ameen Khan. Hailing from Malerkotla, he is an ambitious man who always dreamt of establishing something of his own. He wanted to simplify the process of buying VIP mobile numbers online and that's how Amina Bazaar came into existence.

Ameen Khan is a highly successful businessman who owns multiple other ventures of his own. He runs his own production house called Amina Films and has produced the Bollywood movie "My Half", directed by Mahi Bawa. Currently, he is working to improve the process of purchasing fancy numbers online.

If you want a new VIP mobile number of your choice, then you should go to Amina Bazaar for a hassle-free experience. Here you can get fancy numbers from any of the telecom operators operating in India.

