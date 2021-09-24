Aakashavaani Movie Review: Is God the one who makes your fear in his presence? Or Is God the one who protects you from those who to be feared? The new Telugu cinema Aakashavaani, directed by Ashwin Gangaraju (in his debut), makes you ponder over this dilemma as he presents an unusual storyline for his first film, that comes across as hatke from the usual fare of Telugu cinema. While not a fantasy film, Aakashavaani does have the makings of one, but also incorporates contemporary allegories on society, like blind hero worship and the need of upliftment for the downtrodden. Aakashavaani: SS Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya Backs Out of His Maiden Telugu Production Due to Creative Differences.

When movies come out that question the practices of blind worship, often they face criticisms of targeting a particular religion. Case in point, Oh My God and PK, In the case of Aakashavaani, the director plays it safe by setting the story among the tribals of an undisclosed land, who worship a stone and a cruel feudal lord Dora (Vinay Verma). By doing so, he presents his argument without the need to face any unwanted opposition that the theme would have otherwise attracted.

This tribe has been hidden in the jungle, untouched by modern civilisation. It is not out of choice, though. Dora and his men have made sure that any person who wanders outside the boundary gets punished, and claims it as the will of God. A light traipsing across the dark sky makes the inhabitants believe that is the passing spirit of the accursed now a shooting star. Dora, who rules over their fearful mindsets, make them do illegal cultivation of weed while keep the election officers from getting in touch with them.

Into this oblivious world of the tribe, arrives a transistor in the possession of a young boy. Soon, the electronic device comes in the presence of the villagers, who not understanding how it works, comes to treat it as a God, and thus challenging the very authority of their living one.

Aakashavaani has a unique story to say of how an ignorant, suppressed populace is spurned into revolt by something that challenges their very dogmatic beliefs. It is inspired by the mythological tale of demon king Hiranyakashipu and his devout son Prahalada, and the climax comes very close to sticking to its inspiration.

However, I must say, I was quite bored in the first half, even though Aakashavaani sets up its characters, and their crises quite adeptly. The acting comes across as melodramatic at times, and the villains are treated straight out of a masala movie. It can't be helped if you are somewhat reminded of the Kannada blockbuster KGF in many parts of the movie, both pre- and post interval. But the forest setting and the '80s period do add a quaint touch to the proceedings. RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Film Release Date Gets Postponed As 'Cinemas Across the World Aren’t Fully Functional'.

Things look upwards near the interval block, once the young boy Gidda comes across the transistor. Samuthirakani, the most known star in the cast, enters their saga in the second half, playing a schoolmaster sent to the nearby village for election duty. Interestingly, he also inadvertently is the reason how the radio came into their lives (not a SPOILER, since it is already established in the first half). Thanks to his presence and an fine performance from debutant Mime Madhu, playing a grieving father, the post-interval portions perk up till the film settles to the violent climax, that is part cliched and part-interesting, latter when it touches upon the mythological tale.

While the director's handling of the plot, different at that, is quite commendable, there is a little rawness in how certain sequences are taken care of. The ones needed to create cinematic masala, like a scene where a man running ahead doesn't see hulk of a man standing in front of him, despite looking in front. Or the convenient manner in which the schoolmaster manages to survive a fatal attack by his enemies. Though it has to be appreciated that the teacher is not given any superhero qualities, only made into a rebel voice that rouses the others into action.

Yay!

- The Second Half

- Mime Madhu and Samuthirakani

Nay!

- A Weak First Half

- Stereotypical Villains

Final Thoughts

Aakashavaani deserves a watch for trying to attempt something different in an engaging manner, with its the message quite relevant and needed. The movie is streaming on SonyLIV.

Rating: 3.0

