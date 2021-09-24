Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will be going live on October 4, 2021. This piece of information has been reportedly released by the e-commerce giant via a virtual press conference today. Just like last year, the sale will run throughout the entire month of festivals in India. Prime Members will get early access to the discounts, additional cashback, extended no-cost EMI options and additional warranties. The e-commerce company has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount for its customers using the bank's debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced; Discounts on iPhone 12, Realme 8i, Pixel 4a & More To Be Offered.

Amazon India has started teasing the products that will be available during the sale. These products include smartphones, earbuds, accessories, tablets, laptops, fashion and dedicated microsites have also been set up for the same.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The sale will bring massive discounts and exciting offers on Smart TVs, Echo Fire, Kindle devices and Alexa smart home combo offers. Moreover, the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will also see over 1,000 new product launches from brands such as Fossil, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Apple Lenovo, HP, Asus and boAt.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Customers purchasing with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get 5 percent reward points with Rs 750. Amazon has also said that over 75,000 local shops will participate in this year's Sale. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale which is scheduled for October 7, 2021.

