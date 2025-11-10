VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10: AMRITHA Senior Living, an initiative focused on compassionate assisted living and clinically guided rehabilitation for senior citizens, was formally inaugurated today at the NTR CREST Building, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The center was inaugurated by Mrs. Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Managing Trustee of NTR Blood Bank and Vice Chairperson & Managing Director of Heritage Foods Ltd., in the presence of distinguished guests and dignitaries.

The event witnessed participation from notable personalities including Mr. Maganti Murali Mohan, Founder & Managing Director, Jayabheri Group; Artist, Producer & Former Member of Parliament; Mr. Nandamuri Ramakrishna, Film Producer; and Dr. B. Prabha Shankar, Managing Director & CEO - Leads Pharma Pvt. Ltd. & Chairman, SN Vanita Pharmacy Maha Vidyalaya. Their presence added significance to this milestone launch dedicated to redefining "Happy Aging & Elegant Living" for the elderly.

The center has been founded by Mr. Sesh Kondapalli along with Vijay Oddiraju, Dr. Madhavi, and Dr. Saritha, who bring combined expertise in healthcare administration, senior wellness strategy, and clinical governance. AMRITHA Senior Living has been established in response to the rapidly rising need for structured elder care, especially in the areas of post-surgical rehabilitation, chronic illness recovery, mobility assistance, and daily living support.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Mrs. Nara Bhuvaneshwari said that "Senior citizens deserve dignity, respect, and emotional warmth--especially at a stage where life should feel peaceful and fulfilling. AMRITHA stands as a thoughtful and compassionate model for elder care. I am pleased to see such a well-planned, medically supported, and humane living environment being created in Hyderabad. Centers like this remind us that mental and emotional well-being are just as important as physical health. I hope to see many more such initiatives from Mr. Sesh in the future."

Mr. Maganti Murali Mohan shared his thoughts, stating: "AMRITHA Senior Living has been inaugurated today in a meaningful way by Madam Bhuvaneshwari, and I thank Mr. Sesh Kondapalli for inviting me to be part of this wonderful initiative. With cities expanding rapidly and living costs increasing, it is becoming difficult for working families to care for elders at home. Thoughtful senior living homes like this bring relief and dignity. I have seen such models abroad where retirement planning begins early. This approach is timely and necessary for urban India."

Mr. Nandamuri Ramakrishna also expressed his appreciation, saying:"This center has been thoughtfully developed with all essential facilities. I sincerely wish for its growth and success. The elders who live here will experience a warm atmosphere that feels like home, both emotionally and socially."

Sharing his vision for AMRITHA, Founder & CEO, Mr. Sesh Kondapalli, stated:"India is entering a pivotal demographic shift. By 2030, senior households will significantly increase, demanding new models of living and care that go beyond traditional old-age homes. AMRITHA combines assisted living comfort with clinically supervised rehabilitation, ensuring safety, recovery, independence, and an active community life. We are proud to launch this center in Hyderabad, a city emerging as a leading senior-living hub."

Facilities & Care Model Highlights at AMRITHA Senior Living:

* Transition care bridging hospital discharge and home recovery* Physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and psychological rehabilitation* 24/7 medical and nursing supervision* Personalized care plans by multidisciplinary teams* Senior-friendly infrastructure with anti-skid flooring, ramps, grab bars, and emergency response systems* Social engagement spaces, hobby clubs, and community dining* Nutritionist-designed meal programs* Amenities including gym, library, gardens, recreation lounges, and wellness zones* Continuum of care: independent living, assisted living, memory care, palliative care, and advanced rehabilitation

A Growing Need in India & Competitive Positioning:

India's senior-living and assisted-care market is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2025 as joint families evolve and life expectancy rises. AMRITHA positions itself as a hospital-connected, socially integrated, and value-based alternative to extended hospitalization or isolated old-age homes.

