India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Ananta Capital, backed by the Mumbai-based Taparia family, has made a significant strategic investment in Bacca Bucci, one of India's fastest-growing sneaker brands. This marks a significant milestone in Bacca Bucci's journey, propelling its vision to enhance product innovation, strengthen its digital-first approach, expand into offline retail distribution, and drive global growth.

Also Read | 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai Phir Se': Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi Shoot for First Promo of Their Upcoming Sony TV Show? Viral Video Drops Major Hint.

Founded in 2013 by Natwar Agrawal and Anuj Nevatia, Bacca Bucci has transformed from a challenger brand into a dominant player in the casual sneaker market. With a strong focus on design, comfort, and affordability, the brand has built a loyal customer base among young, fashion-conscious consumers.

"Bacca Bucci has carved a strong position in the sneakers market, demonstrating impressive growth and brand recognition," said Ashutosh Taparia and Sanjeev Taparia, Board Members at Ananta Capital. "We see tremendous untapped potential in this segment, and we are excited to collaborate with Anuj and Natwar to help Bacca Bucci scale to new heights."

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Opens Up About Jos Buttler's Departure From RR, Says 'I Would Change the Rule of Releasing Players in IPL' (Watch Video).

The company is poised to sustain its robust growth trajectory in the current financial year. The newly acquired capital will be allocated towards expanding product categories to appeal to a broader spectrum of sneaker enthusiasts and enhancing its omnichannel presence to effectively engage consumers across both online and offline platforms. Additionally, the company plans to bolster visibility and foster community engagement through targeted marketing initiatives.

"Bacca Bucci was born from a desire to challenge the norm and make high-quality, trend-forward sneakers accessible to everyone," said Natwar Agrawal and Anuj Nevatia, Co-founders of Bacca Bucci. "This investment from Ananta Capital is not just about funding--it's about aligning with a partner that understands our vision and has the expertise to help us scale our ambitions globally."

Ananta Capital has controlling investments in leading beauty and wellness brands such as Bellavita, Betteralt, ThriveCo, Bevzilla - all under the Guardian group. The Guardian Group also owns the Guardian Pharmacy chain and holds the India master franchise for GNC, a global nutritional supplements brand. The fund also owns majority stake in prominent home furnishing brands - Sleepycat and Springwel. Additionally, Ananta Capital has stakes in companies like Open Secret, Liquiloans, Pickrr (exited), Alivaa Hotels and Unikon.ai.

"We're excited to welcome Baccabucci to the Ananta Capital family," said Lovkesh Kapoor, Board Member at Ananta Capital. "The brand resonates strongly with modern consumers and perfectly complements our existing portfolio, strengthening our position in the lifestyle and fashion sector. We see tremendous potential for Baccabucci to become a dominant player in the casual sneaker market worldwide."

Deloitte India acted as an exclusive advisor to Baccabucci.

About Bacca Bucci

Founded in 2013, Bacca Bucci is a homegrown sneaker brand that blends cutting-edge design, comfort, and affordability. With a rapidly growing fan base and a strong presence in the Indian footwear market, Bacca Bucci is on a mission to revolutionize everyday fashion with bold, high- quality sneakers.

About Ananta Capital

Ananta Capital is private equity firm headquartered in Mumbai. With a diverse portfolio and a track record of successful investments, Ananta Capital is committed to partnering with visionary entrepreneurs to unlock value and drive sustainable growth. Ananta Capital's portfolio includes Bellavita, Bevzilla, Betteralt, ThriveCo, Sleepycat Springwel Mattresses, Open Secret, Pickrr (exited), Liquiloans, Stovekraft, Alivaa Hotels, Wolfpack Labs and Unikon.a

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)