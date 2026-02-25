New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Saket court on Wednesday remanded a couple who are accused of racial abuse of three women from the North Eastern State of Arunachal Pradesh. They have been arrested by the Delhi Police in a case registered at the Malviya Nagar police station.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Samar Vishal remanded both the accused to 14 days' judicial custody. They were produced before the court after their arrest.

The video of the incident had gone viral, showing the accused woman hurling racial slurs against the three women. The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh took note of the incident and made a post on X. Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also protested against the incident.

Delhi police arrested the accused couple and produced them before the court. Thereafter, the court remanded them to judicial custody till March 11.

It is alleged that accsued woman allegedly made racial, derogatory comments during a dispute over the repair work of the air conditioner on February 20.

Delhi Police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against the accused.

Advocate Gaurav appeared for the accused persons and argued that the provisions of the SC/ST Act were not applicable as the alleged incident had not taken place at public place and in public view. The place of the incident was a residential building. They have also apologised. (ANI)

