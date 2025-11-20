NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: ANAROCK, India's leading real estate services company, announced the official launch of ANAROCK.AI, a comprehensive AI-powered residential sales platform combining generative AI and predictive AI/ Machine Learning to revolutionize property sales and customer engagement.

Nine Cutting-Edge AI Tools

Developed over two years, ANAROCK.AI comprises nine AI tools organized into three categories:

- Genie Suite (Generative AI): Walk-in Genie, CP Genie, ORM Genie, and Referral Genie engage prospective customers and channel partners via chatbot and voice bot interactions.

- Astra Suite (Predictive AI): Astra Platinum, Astra Phoenix, Astra Hire, and Astra Sales Boost identify high-potential leads, revive failed opportunities, and optimize sales team performance using eight years of proprietary ANAROCK data comprising 7 Mn customer enquiries and 90,000 sold units.

- CP 360: Maximizes channel partner engagement and effectiveness, using CP ranker to rank best CPs for a project, and then deploying CP genie and Walk-in Genie to help home sales.

Proven Results

Sunil Mishra, Chief AI & Strategy Officer, ANAROCK Group, explains, "Four core tools are in operation since 2024 across 80+ projects, contributing to 700 home sales valued at INR 750 crore - accounting for 10-15% of total sales in these projects. On an average, AI-assisted bookings now contribute 15-45% of all sales in leading ANAROCK-mandated projects - in fact, they enabled as much as 60% of sales in a recent project mandate in Chennai. The top 10% of leads initially identified by Astra Platinum yield as much as 40-60% of our bookings."

Key Impacts

ANAROCK.AI tackles critical sales challenges. Walk-in Genie engages 24/7 with dropped leads and night leads, Astra Phoenix re-engages 8-9% of failed leads to contribute 5-6% of total bookings, and CP Ranker identifies that top 5% of channel partners which generate 40-50% of bookings. The complete suite potentially accelerates sales while reducing marketing costs and improving homebuyer experience through instant, personalized engagement.

Market Imperative

According to ANAROCK data, housing sales across India's top seven cities declined 9% year-on-year in Q3 2025 to 97,080 units - down from 1,07,060 units in Q3 2024 - highlighting a pressing need for innovative sales acceleration tools. While unit sales dropped, the total sales value paradoxically surged 14% to reach INR 1.52 lakh crore, driven primarily by premium and luxury housing demand. Price appreciation has reached 9% year-on-year, with average residential prices climbing from INR 8,390/sq. ft. in Q3 2024 to INR 9,105/sq. ft. in Q3 2025.

"This market paradox reveals a fundamental shift in buyer behaviour and seller strategy," adds Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group. "Buyers are willing to pay the price for branded quality, and developers are increasingly competing for a pool of high-intent customers focused on premium properties - however, many players lack the tools to efficiently identify and engage these buyers in today's digital-first environment."

The Millennial Factor

Over 80% of prospective homebuyers begin their property search online. Millennials and Gen Z, who will constitute 60% of India's homebuyer base by 2030, expect seamless digital experiences including virtual tours, instant engagement, and AI-powered personalized recommendations. 73% of active real estate seekers engage with real estate platforms at least three times weekly.

"This divergence underscores a critical challenge facing developers - efficiently converting high-intent leads in an increasingly selective market," adds Puri. "The market is witnessing a demographic transformation with tech-savvy younger buyers now dominating purchase decisions. Over 80% of prospective homebuyers begin their property search online. Millennials and Gen Z, who will constitute 60% of India's homebuyer base by 2030, expect seamless digital experiences including virtual tours, instant engagement, and AI-powered personalized recommendations. 73% of active real estate seekers engage with real estate platforms at least three times weekly."

The market imperative is clear - developers must deploy sophisticated AI-driven tools that can engage this digitally native audience 24/7, identify high-conversion leads from massive inquiry pools, and deliver the instant, personalized experiences that modern homebuyers demand. ANAROCK.AI directly addresses this critical market gap by combining generative AI engagement tools with predictive analytics to accelerate sales velocity in an increasingly competitive and digital-first real estate landscape.

ANAROCK AI draws from the Firm's own dataset gathered across 90,000+ units sold in 950+ projects, resulting in USD 12 Bn revenue in facilitated property transactions across metros, non-metros, and across all price segments.

ANAROCK is the leading independent real estate services company with a visible presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients.

Over the last eight years, ANAROCK has expanded from being a residential-focused organization to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land. The firm also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app based flexible workspaces and society management services. ANAROCK has developed proprietary technology that is adopted across all its businesses.

ANAROCK has a team of over 2200 experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major markets in India and the Middle East.

Visit: www.anarock.com

