Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anderson Diagnostics, the leading diagnostics centre located in Chennai, has collaborated with TataMD to help produce COVID test kits.

The partnership is expected to scale test kit production and optimise COVID tests. This, in turn, will help bring down the infection rate as more people are tested and treated.

Anderson Diagnostics announced its partnership with Tata Medical and Diagnostics to support the indigenous development of TataMD Check, a COVID diagnostic kit that is completely developed in India. It is a novel COVID test kit developed based on ICMR guidelines and approved by DGCA. The kit is based on the Feluda CRISPR technology and has already conducted more than 10000 tests.

"Our collaboration with the Tata MD has helped us clinically support the pandemic by transforming COVID testing." Girish Krishnamurthy, MD & CEO, Tata Medical and Diagnostics, said, "We are happy to work with the smart and productive team at Anderson Diagnostics. The partnership has strengthened our capacity to produce a technology-based product like TataMD CHECK. The collaboration will drive innovation in the diagnostic space of the pandemic, which will scale the testing capacity in remote areas," said Dr Srinivasaraman, Director, Anderson Diagnostics and Labs.

"TataMD CHECK can perform accurately even when used with inexpensive equipment available with rural labs like the standard thermocyclers. It will help boost the testing rates in tier 2 and 3 villages and towns. Even small labs can take up COVID testing with this indigenous testing kit," stated Dr Anand Krishnamoorthy the Managing Director of Anderson Diagnostics.

The collaboration between two expert partners in clinical diagnosis will help India emerge as a success story in the fight against COVID-19. To tackle the second wave and the upcoming third wave, we need to improve our testing capacity. This partnership has happened at the right time and will help the vulnerable rural areas and the busiest cities to scale-up testing. A technology-based product of 'Make in India' initiative will allow easy access to tests, optimise test delivery, provide an advanced and accurate diagnosis, and create value for life.

Anderson Diagnostics is one of the best diagnostic centres headquartered in Chennai. The diagnostic centre is known for its doctor driven tests and diagnosis for fertility, cancer, prenatal genetics and other laboratory services. They have a well-equipped lab manned by a team of expert biochemists, geneticists, microbiologists, radiologists and pathologists. The diagnostic centre is spread across 20,000 square feet which deploys high-end latest diagnostic equipment for accurate results.

