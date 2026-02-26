Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress created an uproar in the assembly on Thursday and walked out in protest from the House over the Singrauli coal mines issue, alleging irregularities in compensation to displaced tribal families.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar accused the state government of failing to provide adequate compensation to displaced tribals and other affected families in Singrauli district. He also demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to probe the issue at the grassroot level.

"The government provides false figures; on one hand, ministers claim to provide Rs 40 to 50 lakh per family compensation and claim there are 1,200-1,500 families, but there are more than 3,000 families. The government claims to have acquired five villages in relation to the coal mine, but the order was issued for eight villages. The government claims that it has not granted permission for operation of the mine but soil is being removed. We all know that even removing soil requires permission from the Tehsildar and collector," Singhar told reporters.

He further said that injustice was being done to the tribals and the residents of that area in Singrauli.

"We have demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to seek justice for them. We will urge the government to immediately form a JPC to probe this issue. Nonetheless, the government is completely focused on protecting a businessman, Adani. All the ministers are silent and no one wants to speak out. This is an affection of the BJP and Madhya Pradesh government for Adani," the LoP added.

He further said, "Our fight is that the government promised to give Rs 40 to 50 lakh to each family, but they haven't received it; they are being misled and their homes are being demolished. We went there to meet the affected families, but the police didn't let us in."

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav also criticised the government, accusing the interests of tribal people in Singrauli were being violated, they were being evicted from their land, but the government was acting at the behest of Adani.

"It appears that this government is not elected by the people, but rather appointed by Adani. The Leader of the Opposition, through his question, has presented the facts to the House. The government is claiming that mining work has not yet begun, while the in-charge Minister Sampatiya Uikey has admitted that trees have been cut and soil removal has begun. If this does not fall under the category of mining, then what category does it fall under? This is what we oppose. We have demanded that the government should form a joint parliamentary committee, consisting of MLAs from the ruling party and the opposition, so that the truth can be revealed. But why is the government hesitant about this?" Yadav told ANI.

Additionally, Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa alleged that the tribal families were being displaced without granting proper compensation and they demanded from the government to investigate the matter forming a joint parliamentary committee.

"Tribals from eight villages in Singrauli district are being displaced without granting compensation in the name of Adani Coal Mines. When we said that the families have not received compensation to date, the government said that they provided compensation of Rs 50 lakh to families. But after speaking with the tribals there, we learned that they are only receiving Rs 2-Rs 2.5 Lakhs, and most tribals have not received it. How can the government remove tribals without compensation? We demanded that the government form a joint parliamentary committee and investigate the issue."

He further accused that if the government was running away from an investigation, then somewhere the truth is that the government is "benefiting Adani and neglecting the tribal interest." (ANI)

