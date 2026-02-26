Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): TV actor Gauahar Khan has finally shared a glimpse of her second child, son Farwaan, whom she welcomed with her husband Zaid Darbar, in September last year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar shared pictures from the family's spiritual trip to Mecca during the holy month of Ramzan.

Gauahar and Zaid could be seen delightfully posing with their kids, reflecting a warm mix of serenity, togetherness, and gratitude. In her caption, the actor mentioned how they made sure to take their younger son to Mecca.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVNuhrwCLhI/

"Bade ko kaaba se pehla salaam karwaya tha , toh chote ka salaam bhi toh Banta hai. As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, from Farwaan. Keep our children in your duas as we pray for the world from the holy land," she wrote.

Calling their kids the "biggest blessings", Zaid Darbar commented, "My biggest blessings, Zehaan & Farwaan. Please keep us in your prayers. Ameen."

As soon as the pictures were shared, fans couldn't help but shower love on the family.

Actors Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant, Bharti Singh, Divyaa Agarwal, and Karanveer Mehra also reacted to the post.

In September 2025, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their younger son's arrival, further revealing that the baby was born on September 1.

http://instagram.com/p/DOIiOUjiDOP/

"Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar," their note read.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in December 2020 after dating for a brief period. They welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023. (ANI)

