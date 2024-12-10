New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab have taken the lead in implementing the Mega Food Park (MFP) Scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), according to data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, these states boast the highest number of approved projects (3 each) under the initiative, reflecting their significant progress in developing food processing infrastructure.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been steering the MFP Scheme to establish modern infrastructure aimed at bridging the gap between farm produce and market demand.

The scheme, operational until March 31, 2021, has since been discontinued, with the government continuing to support ongoing projects under committed liabilities.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bhittu, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, provided details about the state-wise implementation of the scheme.

In addition to the MFP Scheme's progress, the minister shared data on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the food processing industry.

The sector received USD 895.34 million in FDI during 2022-23, which declined to USD 608.31 million in 2023-24.

Despite the drop, the FDI inflow underscores the growing interest of global investors in India's food processing potential.

The MoFPI's efforts under PMKSY have been instrumental in fostering regional economic growth and strengthening India's agricultural value chain.

By creating state-of-the-art food parks, the initiative has supported farmers, boosted investment, and enhanced supply chain efficiencies.

The Mega Food Park Scheme is designed to connect agricultural production with markets, integrating farmers, processors, and retailers to maximize value addition, reduce wastage, boost farmers' incomes, and generate employment, particularly in rural areas.

The scheme follows a "cluster" approach, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure within a clearly defined agricultural or horticultural zone.

This infrastructure supports the establishment of modern food processing units on industrial plots within the park, ensuring a seamless and well-organized supply chain.

Each Mega Food Park comprises essential supply chain infrastructure, including collection centres, primary processing centres, central processing centres, cold storage facilities, and approximately 25-30 fully developed plots for entrepreneurs to set up their food processing units.

This integrated framework ensures efficient processing, storage, and transportation of agricultural produce, enhancing the sector's overall efficiency.

Currently, 24 Mega Food Parks are operational across the country, contributing significantly to the food processing industry. (ANI)

