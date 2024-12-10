Rumours of Haliey Welch, aka Hawk Tuah Girl’s death have been circulating on social media. Haliey Welch, popularly known as the Hawk Tuah girl, gained immense popularity overnight after her quirky and hilarious response during a spontaneous street interview with YouTubers Tim & Dee TV went viral online. Since then, she has shown no signs of stopping and has gained even more popularity. From being a small-town girl with no presence on social media to ruling the internet today, she has surely come a long way since that street interview. Today, she is a popular influencer and content creator with millions of followers on her social media handles. Her reels, videos, and posts often break the internet and quickly go viral. Hawk Tuah Girl Aka Haliey Welch Launches Crypto Memecoin HAWK, Faces Backlash After Token’s Market Cap Crashed From USD 500 Million to USD 60 Million in Minutes.

Haliey has since judged a bikini contest, made her debut on the Kick streaming platform, started her own podcast show, and even launched her own crypto memecoin HAWK, which saw an exciting start but crashed within minutes of being launched. Now, a bizarre rumour that the 22-year-old content creator and influencer is dead is doing the rounds on social media. The message reads, “Breaking news: Hailey Welch has been found deceased at the age of 22.” View the post below.

Haliey Welch Found Deceased Viral Post

Breaking News: Hailey Welch has been found deceased at the age of 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/0JK9S5s6Av — Scrim (@scrimXBT) December 8, 2024

However, there is no confirmation or evidence of her death. The death claims come after allegations of her being involved in a crypto scam and controversy went viral online. Ever since the news of her death went viral, it has drawn attention and has been creating confusion, concern, and worry among her fans and followers. But nothing has been confirmed so far from a reliable source about her demise. Who Is Haliey Welch Dating? Hawk Tuah Girl Introduces Her Boyfriend ‘Pookie’ Kelby Blackwell on Viral Podcast Episode (See Pics and Video).

Hawk Tuah Girl Fake Death Rumours

Hawk Tuah fake DEATH rumors after pump and dump allegations. There is no evidence she has died. 😮‼️ pic.twitter.com/Idx4Nk0Svq — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 8, 2024

Death rumours of popular figures, celebrities, and influencers often create unnecessary tension and confusion. We hope that Haliey is doing fine and that these are just baseless and fake rumours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).