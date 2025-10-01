VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Anhad India, a pioneering rural healthcare initiative under Karma Healthcare Trust, is set to strengthen healthcare access in Bihar with the inauguration of its paramedic-assisted telemedicine health center in Bajitpur village. The center was formally inaugurated by Shri Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister for Water Resources & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Bihar, in the presence of community leaders and stakeholders. This expansion is supported by SwissRe Foundation as a key partner, underlining their commitment to inclusive and sustainable healthcare delivery.

Anhad India has been working to bridge the rural healthcare gap in underserved regions of India. With a network of nearly 60 technology-enabled, paramedic-assisted telemedicine centres across 11 states and UTs, Anhad India has created a scalable model that integrates digital innovation with community-driven care. By offering all essential healthcare services, doctor consultations, diagnostics, medicines, and follow-ups under one roof, the initiative ensures continuity of care, preventive health awareness, and direct access to qualified doctors. To date, it has successfully treated nearly 2 lakh patients, with support from its partners, viz., Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Swiss Re Foundation Ray of Hope International Foundation, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Innovators in Health (IIH).

Despite notable improvements in health indicators over the years, Bihar continues to face deep-rooted systemic challenges in its healthcare infrastructure, leading to limited access and significant out-of-pocket costs for the communities. The doctor-to-population ratio is 1:2148; which is significantly low than the WHO recommended norm of 1:1000. 44% of PHCs and Additional PHCs are not operational on 24X7 basis severely limiting access to timely and essential care. An estimated 77.6% of total health expenditure is borne directly by households.

India foray into the state is timely and aims to bridge the healthcare gaps. It complements the state's priorities under Comprehensive Primary Healthcare (CPHC), with the telemedicine centers offering a broader spectrum of care, including general practitioner consultations, specialist consultations, screening and management of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, eye care, and other essential health services. In addition to curative services, the model places strong emphasis on prevention, health promotion, and community engagement, advancing the broader vision of CPHC. Through its network of specialist doctors across India, Anhad India makes telemedicine consultations directly accessible from this center, bringing affordable and high-quality healthcare closer to rural communities.

Highlighting the vision, Shri Vijay Kumar Chaudhary shares, "This center will be beneficial for the people of Bihar, especially for women and families in rural areas. It brings specialist consultations, medicines, diagnostics, and follow-up care within their reach at very affordable costs. Through telemedicine, patients can now connect with specialist doctors without the burden of traveling to big cities, saving time and money and ensuring better healthcare access right at their doorstep."

Joining in the commitment, Ms. Esha Kalra, Senior Partnership Lead of Anhad India, says, "Our evidence-based, impactful paramedic assisted telemedicine model is well positioned to reach last mile communities. With this center, our first one in Bihar, we are proud to support the state's vision for Comprehensive Primary Healthcare and bringing people-cantered and locally responsive care, close to where people are"

Anhad India presence in the state reiterates its deep-rooted commitment to inclusive development and lays a strong foundation for sustainable, scalable impact across the region. It invites more partners to help scale its people-first, technology-driven healthcare model.

About Anhad India

Anhad India an award winning, not-for-profit organization under the Karma Healthcare Trust, dedicated to making healthcare accessible, equitable, integrated, and evidence-based in rural India. Over the decade, it has followed evidence-based program design and has scaled up to 10 states/UTs in the country without diluting the impact. Anhad India's paramedic-assisted telemedicine center has reached roughly 24 lakh people in terms of facilitating healthcare access, helped them save roughly ₹ 31 crore out-of-pocket expenditures, and approx. 31 lakh Kms of travel distance. More than half of the patients receiving healthcare services at the centers are women. Anhad India partners with grassroots communities, governments, and corporates to create long-term impact. With notable support from partners including Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Swiss Re Foundation, Ray of Hope International Foundation, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Innovators in Health (IIH), following its people-first approach, the initiative continues to bridge gaps and empower underserved populations across India.

