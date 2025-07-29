NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Anmol Jewellers, one of India's most trusted names in fine jewellery, is excited to announce the launch of Anmol Accents, a fresh new jewellery line created for the modern Indian woman on the go. Designed as a collection of everyday-luxury pieces, Anmol Accents brings Anmol's legacy craftsmanship into today's world: versatile, wearable, and personal.

Founded in 1986 by Ishu Datwani, Anmol Jewellers has spent nearly four decades building a reputation for timeless design, handcrafted quality, and a loyal clientele that includes Bollywood icons and legacy families. From bespoke bridal sets to statement jewels, Anmol has helped shape India's fine jewellery landscape.

Now, the legacy grows with a new chapter

Anmol Accents isn't just a new label. It's a new way of thinking about jewellery. Conceptualised and developed by Trisha Datwani Anand, second-generation jeweller and founder of Anmol Accents, this line is all about modern women who define luxury in their own way, balancing ambition, identity, and everything in between. Her belief is simple: luxury doesn't need to be loud to be powerful. "This isn't just a launch, it's a beginning," Trisha shares. "Accents is my way of saying: I see you. Because I am you."

For Trisha, a second-generation jeweller, Anmol Accents is more than just a new collection. It's a personal project shaped by her own experience with leadership, marriage, and life transitions. "Luxury has always been personal for Anmol. Today, women want more than just adornment. They want stories, subtle but distinct craftsmanship, intention with fluidity and ease. Anmol Accents is about celebrating their everyday: the meetings, the milestones, the mood shifts. These are jewellery piece accents that accompany you as you grow into the person you're meant to be." said Trisha Datwani Anand.

Who Is the Anmol Accents Woman?

Anmol Accents celebrates women navigating work, home, and everything in between. Whether she's a young mom, a newlywed, or building a business, jewellery is part of her everyday identity, not just an occasional indulgence. Curious, self-aware, and expressive, she sees jewellery not as an occasional indulgence but as part of her everyday identity.

From reimagined mangalsutras to sleek gold hoops and delicate bracelets stacked for a coffee run, Anmol Accents offers finely crafted pieces that blend fashion, function, and feeling, thoughtfully designed to move with her, wherever the day takes her. With everyday jewellery priced under INR 5,00,000, this collection offers the perfect blend of quiet confidence and accessible luxury, ideal for styling, gifting, or celebrating yourself.

"Anmol has always been a brand of firsts, and Accents is another one continuing that legacy," said Ishu Datwani, Founder of Anmol Jewellers. "It's not just jewellery for special occasions. It's for women writing their own definitions of luxury, every single day. We're proud to watch Trisha build this, thoughtfully, boldly, beautifully."

Empowering Women Beyond Jewellery: Anmol's Partnership with Srujna Charitable TrustDuring the launch, Anmol Accents announced its CSR support to Srujna Charitable Trust, supporting their Super Didi Program. The initiative helps underserved women across India develop entrepreneurial skills, digital literacy, and leadership abilities. Through 12 Super Didis, it aims to impact 240 women across six locations, creating livelihood opportunities and community leadership. Anmol partnered with Srujna as both share a similar vision: empowering women from the grassroots to the boardroom, which is in line with Anmol Accents' belief in supporting women navigating multiple roles with confidence and self-expression.

Spoken Word Meets Jewellery: A Campaign About Women's Stories

As part of the launch, Anmol Accents introduced a spoken word poetry campaign that gives voice to modern women's everyday experiences, from ambition and self-doubt to quiet strength and resilience. Featuring 50 original poems, the campaign covers themes such as 'The Power of No,' 'Imposter Syndrome,' and 'The Pay Gap.' The videos will roll out from August 2025 across Anmol's digital platforms.

Anmol Accents is now available at Anmol's flagship store in Mumbai. For more details, you can reach out to Khushbu at 7039539187 or visit anmoljewellers.in.

