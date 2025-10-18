Another Light Counselling Spreads Warmth This Diwali with Free Sessions for Those Facing Loneliness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: As homes across India glow with lamps symbolising prosperity and joy, Another Light Counselling is turning its focus toward lighting something even more meaningful -- the human heart. In a unique Diwali initiative, the mental health organisation is offering six free 30-minute counselling sessions to anyone struggling with loneliness, grief, or emotional overwhelm during the festive season.

For many, Diwali brings happiness, laughter, and connection. But for others, it can amplify feelings of isolation, pressure, or loss. Recognising this emotional contrast, Another Light Counselling's founder, Aanchal Narang, decided to create a safe and compassionate space for those who may find this time of year especially difficult.

"Every Diwali, we light lamps for prosperity and joy -- but what about the hearts that feel dim?" said Aanchal Narang, Founder and Counsellor at Another Light Counselling. "Festivals often highlight what's missing. This year, I wanted to do something different -- to keep alive a small tradition of real conversations."

The "Light Within" initiative reflects the organisation's mission to normalise emotional honesty and provide accessible mental health support. Through these complimentary sessions, Another Light Counselling hopes to remind people that healing begins with connection -- and that no one should have to navigate emotional pain alone.

The free 30-minute sessions will offer individuals a chance to talk openly about their feelings, decompress from holiday pressures, and rediscover their sense of inner calm. Participants can expect a warm, non-judgmental environment, where the focus is not just on problem-solving, but on genuine human connection.

"We often associate Diwali with external brightness -- decorations, gatherings, celebrations,". "But sometimes, the brightest light is the one we find together, in moments of listening and understanding."

This initiative also shines a light on a growing awareness of mental health in India, particularly during culturally significant periods. By weaving empathy and mental wellness into the fabric of a major festival, Another Light Counselling is encouraging a cultural shift -- one that celebrates emotional truth alongside tradition.

Key Details of the Initiative:

* What: Six free 30-minute counselling sessions offered by Another Light Counselling

* Who: Open to anyone experiencing loneliness, stress, grief, or emotional exhaustion this festive season

* When: October 20th, 2025

* How to Register: Message @another_light_counselling on Instagram to book a session

* Where: Sessions will be conducted online or in-person (as applicable)

About Another Light Counselling Based in Mumbai, Another Light Counselling is a wellness and mental health practice dedicated to fostering compassion, awareness, and authentic human connection. Through individual sessions, workshops, and community initiatives, the organization continues to create safe spaces for emotional healing and personal growth.

This Diwali, Another Light Counselling invites everyone to pause and tend to their inner flame -- to remember that light is not only something we create outside, but something we nurture within.

Media Contact:Aanchal NarangFounder & Counsellor, Another Light CounsellingInstagram: @another_light_counselling

