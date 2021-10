Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anunta, a leading provider of Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), has been recognized with the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization.

The specialization is awarded to partners who demonstrate strong domain experience, extensive technology proficiency, and proven success in implementation, optimization, and management of virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT China Launch Reportedly Teased on Weibo By CEO Pete Lau.

The Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization allows partners with an active Gold Cloud Platform Competency to further differentiate their businesses, validate their capabilities, and build stronger connections with customers. To earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialisation, partners must meet stringent criteria, based on evaluation of their technical competency, Azure consumption performance, knowledge & skills, followed by a third-party audit.

Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way. Anunta is focused on driving technological innovation by enabling digital workplace transformation and providing secure and reliable Azure Virtual Desktops to customers globally.

Also Read | Centre Released Rs 1,15,000 Crore in Total Current FY to States, UTs to Meet GST Compensation Shortfall.

Sivakumar Ramamurthy, CEO and Deputy Managing Director, Anunta Tech said, "This recognition validates our top-notch consistent methodology and robust processes for Azure adoption in alignment with customers' expected outcomes. Anunta has been at the forefront of driving innovation in DaaS by following best practices in cloud adoption and designing solutions that generate tangible business outcomes."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)