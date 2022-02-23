Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Anunta, a leading provider of Managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) has been recognized with the Great Place to Work®-Certification in India from February 2022 to February 2023, in the large organization category, for its constant efforts in promoting people-focused policies and culture within the organization.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Also Read | Kim Seon-ho Is Obsessed With Victory Sign And We Have 10 Pictures Of The Kdrama Actor To Prove That.

Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Upon receiving this recognition, Sivakumar Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Anunta Tech said, "We are honored to receive this recognition as this reaffirms our commitment to being a customer and people-focused organization. At Anunta, we are focused on building a culture through three key pillars. Firstly, by providing work content that is stimulating and challenging and provides for learning and rapid professional growth. Secondly, be an ethical company with high corporate governance and transparency standards, which employees would be proud to work for. Third, creating a positive work environment seen as highly professional but also friendly, fair, and flexible."

Also Read | Jammu-Srinagar Highway To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Huge Landslide at Cafeteria Morh.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)