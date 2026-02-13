PNN

New Delhi [India], February 13: ANVAYA was conceived as a space where thought is not required to arrive immediately, and where understanding is allowed to take form through restraint, proportion, and sustained reflection," said Deepika Sethia, Founder and Editor of ANVAYA, on the unveiling of the inaugural issue, Balance and Form, on the magazine's website.

Founded and edited by Deepika Sethia, ANVAYA is a bilingual digital magazine dedicated to reflective writing encompassing philosophy, law, politics, embodiment, and literature. The publication has been established to revive ancient wisdom and techniques of understanding, while contextualising them within contemporary ethical, institutional, and cultural frameworks.

The launch of ANVAYA comes at a time when public discourse is increasingly fragmented across platforms, long-form reflective spaces are becoming scarce, and there is renewed global interest in Indian intellectual traditions and modes of inquiry. The magazine positions itself in this context by offering sustained, carefully edited writing that prioritises coherence across disciplines over immediate response.

Deepika Sethia possesses an academic background in philosophy and operates at the confluence of law, public institutions, and intellectual inquiry. Her work demonstrates ongoing engagement with issues of ethics, governance, and institutional responsibility, complemented by a longstanding interest in classical Indian thought, poetry, and reflective writing. ANVAYA is founded upon this integrated engagement with scholarship, practice, and editorial discipline, emphasizing coherence, restraint, and depth.

The editorial philosophy of ANVAYA is predicated on the view that knowledge is relational and cannot be sufficiently comprehended within rigid disciplinary boundaries. The magazine intentionally resists partitioning the body from thought, law from ethics, or aesthetics from understanding, instead striving to establish careful correspondence among these domains. Its guiding principle, Attentive to Being, embodies an approach that esteems disciplined engagement and measured reflection over immediacy or superficiality assertion.

The magazine is organised into five sections--Deha Vidya, Nyaya, Rajya, Darshan, and Rasa --each aligned with a classical element and conceived as a distinct mode of engaging with experience. Deha Vidya, grounded in earth, addresses embodiment as a primary site of knowledge. Nyaya, aligned with fire, examines law as a moral and human responsibility. Rajya, associated with air, reflects on power and governance beyond immediate political expression. Darshan, opening into space, is devoted to philosophical reflection that remains open-ended and deliberate. Rasa, flowing with water, gathers poetic and aesthetic writing where meaning is carried through form, rhythm, and silence.

Alongside the founding editorial voice, ANVAYA will feature contributions from distinguished professionals across various disciplines, including judges, lawyers, policymakers, professors, doctors, yoga practitioners, scholars, and artists. These contributions aim to bring practical experience and reflective depth into a sustained dialogue.

The inaugural issue, titled "Balance and Form," comprises five carefully curated articles. The issue approaches balance not as symmetry or ease, but as an ongoing discipline, and form not as ornamentation, but as the structure that enables coherence and continuity.

In addition to the magazine, ANVAYA is developing AMALA, an initiative under its auspices. AMALA is intended to host written interviews and long-form conversations, founded on the conviction that certain insights emerge only through sustained attention and dialogue that are allowed to evolve naturally.

ANVAYA is published biannually, with issues released in January and July, following an editorial rhythm aligned with depth, coherence, and continuity.

The inaugural issue of ANVAYA may be accessed at https://anvayamagazine.com/.

